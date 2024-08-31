Redmi 14C Launched With MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra SoC

Xiaomi has launched a new entry-level smartphone in the global markets, dubbed Redmi 14C. The new 14C comes with a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra while last year’s 13C came with a Helio G85 chipset. Here’s everything we know about the newly launched smartphone from Xiaomi sub-brand.

Redmi 14C: Price, Availability

While the official pricing of the device is yet to be disclosed, the Redmi 14C is already available in Midnight Black, Sage Green, Dreamy Purple, and Starry Blue colours from retailers in Czechia. Pricing in the region starts at CZK 2,999 (approx Rs 11,100) for the 4GB + 128GB trim, while the 8GB+256GB variant is priced at CZK 3,699 (approx Rs 13,700). The Redmi 14C has launched in a total of four variants, where apart from the two mentioned, you can also get it in 4GB + 256GB and 6GB +128GB models.

Redmi 14C: Specifications

The Redmi 14C sports a 6.88-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1640 x 720 pixels, 260 ppi, up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits peak brightness, and DC dimming support.

Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB. The handset runs on Android 14-based HyperOS out of the box.

There is a 5160mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support. On the rear, the phone sports a dual camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.8 Aperture and an unspecified secondary lens. For selfies, a 13MP f/2.0 front-facing camera is included.

Additionally, connectivity options will include support for Bluetooth v5.4, a Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, NFC, GPS, FM Radio, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It also gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.