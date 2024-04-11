  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Redmi
  4. Redmi Turbo 3

Redmi Turbo 3

Redmi Turbo 3
Redmi Turbo 3
Brand: Redmi
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display 6.67-inch, 2712 x 1220 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Redmi Turbo 3 sports a 6.7-inch (2712 x 1220 pixels) 1.5K 12-bit 20:9 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, up to 2400 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, DC Dimming, and protection

The device packs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and runs on 14-based HyperOS. The smartphone also houses up to 16GB LPPDR5x RAM, 1TB 4.0 storage, and VC liquid cooling system.

For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.6 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the handset houses a 20-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include dual SIM, WiFi 6E, v5.4, GNSS, blaster and NFC. It has dual stereo speakers. The handset also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. For battery, the smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery along with support for 90W fast charging.

Redmi Turbo 3 Specs

Redmi Turbo 3 Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/512 GB, 16/ 1 TB
Colour Options Black, Green, Titanium, Harry Potter Edition

Redmi Turbo 3 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Device Back Glass

Redmi Turbo 3 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 2712 x 1220 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 480 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 446

Redmi Turbo 3 Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Redmi Turbo 3 Software

OS & UI HyperOS, Android 14

Redmi Turbo 3 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.6 primary sensor, OIS + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 20MP f/2.2 sensor

Redmi Turbo 3 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 90W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Redmi Turbo 3 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6E
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Redmi Turbo 3 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP64

More Smartphones from Redmi

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.