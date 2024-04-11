The Redmi Turbo 3 sports a 6.7-inch (2712 x 1220 pixels) 1.5K 12-bit OLED 20:9 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, up to 2400 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, DC Dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection

The device packs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and runs on Android 14-based HyperOS. The smartphone also houses up to 16GB LPPDR5x RAM, 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, and VC liquid cooling system.

For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.6 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the handset houses a 20-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G dual SIM, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4, Dual-Band GNSS, IR blaster and NFC. It has dual stereo speakers. The handset also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. For battery, the smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery along with support for 90W fast charging.