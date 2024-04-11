The Redmi Turbo 3 sports a 6.7-inch (2712 x 1220 pixels) 1.5K 12-bit OLED 20:9 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, up to 2400 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2160Hz PWM Dimming, DC Dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection
The device packs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and runs on Android 14-based HyperOS. The smartphone also houses up to 16GB LPPDR5x RAM, 1TB UFS 4.0 storage, and VC liquid cooling system.
For optics, the handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel f/1.6 sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the handset houses a 20-megapixel f/2.2 selfie camera.
Connectivity options include 5G dual SIM, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth v5.4, Dual-Band GNSS, IR blaster and NFC. It has dual stereo speakers. The handset also features an in-screen fingerprint sensor. For battery, the smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery along with support for 90W fast charging.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, 16/512 GB, 16/ 1 TB
|Colour Options
|Black, Green, Titanium, Harry Potter Edition
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Device Back
|Glass
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.67
|Screen Type
|OLED
|Screen Resolution
|2712 x 1220 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|480 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|446
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
|Phone RAM
|12 GB, 16 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR5x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
|Storage Type
|UFS 4.0
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|HyperOS, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.6 primary sensor, OIS + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|20MP f/2.2 sensor
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|90W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6E
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP64