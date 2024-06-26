The Redmi 13 5G sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display that has a peak brightness of 550 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Advanced Edition chipset.
The Redmi device gets 6 GB, 8 GB and 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM options and up to 256GB GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For additional storage, the device is equipped with a microSD card slot which can expand storage up to 1TB. It runs on HyperOS based on Android 14.
For optics, there’s a 108-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel shooter. The power button, located on the right side of the device, is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is backed by a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging.
Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 4G LTE, 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB-C port for charging. The device has an IR Blaster as well and a single bottom-firing speaker.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|6/128 GB, 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Blue, Black, Silver
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.79
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|2460 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|396
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Advanced Edition
|Phone RAM
|6 GB, 8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|HyperOS, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|108MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
|Rear Camera Features
|1080p @ 30fps, 720p @ 30fps
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5030
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|33W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration