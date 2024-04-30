  1. Home
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition

₹37,999.00

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition
₹37,999.00
Brand: Redmi
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • RAM (GB) 12
  • Storage (GB) 512
  • Display 6.67-inch, 2712 x 1220 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 200MP + 8MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K with a of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colours, 1800 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus. The device is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra under the hood, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with up to 512GB of 3.1 storage.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ features a triple camera setup with a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 f/1.65 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Note 13 Pro+ packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 120W support.

Additional features include X-Axis Linear Motor, IR Blaster, and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, 5.3, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS and NFC. The device runs on MIUI 14 based 13. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and the device is rated.

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Specs

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 30 April, 2024
Price (₹) 37,999
Memory Variants 12/512 GB
Colour Options World Champions Edition

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Device Back Glass

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.67
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 2712 x 1220 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 446

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
Phone RAM 12 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5
Storage Capacity 512 GB
Storage Type UFS 3.1
Memory Card Slot N/A

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Software

OS & UI MIUI 14, Android 13

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 200MP Samsung HP3 primary sensor, f/1.65 aperture + 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, 120-degree FoV + 2MP macro sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 120W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP68

Latest News & Updates

