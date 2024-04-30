The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K Resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colours, 1800 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support. It is protected with Gorilla Glass Victus. The device is equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra SoC under the hood, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ features a triple camera setup with a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 f/1.65 primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Note 13 Pro+ packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 120W Fast charging support.

Additional features include X-Axis Linear Haptics Motor, IR Blaster, and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm headphone jack, GPS and NFC. The device runs on MIUI 14 based Android 13. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and the device is IP68 rated.