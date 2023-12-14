The Realme C67 5G gets a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 680 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable.
There is dual rear camera setup on the Realme Narzo device, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 Aperture and a 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the Realme Narzo smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel f/2.05 camera.
Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone will run on Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Additional features include a side mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth v5.2. The device is IP54 rated as well.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|06 September, 2023
|Price (₹)
|13,999
|Memory Variants
|4/128 GB, 6/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Green, Purple
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.72
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|2400 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
|Phone RAM
|4 GB, 6 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Realme UI 4.0, Android 13
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 main lens, PDAF + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP, f/2.05 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|33W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Dual-band
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP54