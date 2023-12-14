  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Realme
  4. Realme C67 5G

Realme C67 5G

Realme C67 5G
Realme C67 5G
₹13,999.00
Brand: Realme
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • RAM (GB) 4, 6
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.72-inch, 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The Realme C67 gets a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 680 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x and 128GB of 2.2 storage which is expandable.

There is dual rear camera setup on the Realme Narzo device, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 and a 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the Realme Narzo smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel f/2.05 camera.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone will run on 13 based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Additional features include a side mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and v5.2. The device is IP54 rated as well.

Realme C67 5G Specs

Realme C67 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 06 September, 2023
Price (₹) 13,999
Memory Variants 4/128 GB, 6/128 GB
Colour Options Green, Purple

Realme C67 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Realme C67 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.72
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 2400 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

Realme C67 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Phone RAM 4 GB, 6 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Realme C67 5G Software

OS & UI Realme UI 4.0, Android 13

Realme C67 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 main lens, PDAF + 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP, f/2.05 aperture

Realme C67 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 33W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Realme C67 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Dual-band
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou

Realme C67 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Geo-magnetic, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope, Proximity
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP54

More Smartphones from Realme

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.