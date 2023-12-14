The Realme C67 5G gets a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 680 nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable.

There is dual rear camera setup on the Realme Narzo device, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 Aperture and a 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, the Realme Narzo smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel f/2.05 camera.

Next, it packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The smartphone will run on Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box. Additional features include a side mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth v5.2. The device is IP54 rated as well.