Poco M6 Plus 5G

Brand: Poco
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE
  • RAM (GB) 6, 8
  • Storage (GB) 128
  • Display 6.79-inch, 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera 13MP
  • Primary Camera 108MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5030mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Poco M6 Plus sports a 6.79-inch IPS FHD+ display that has a peak brightness of 550 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, it is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Advanced Edition chipset.

The Poco device gets 6GB and 8GB of LPDDR4x options and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For additional storage, the device is equipped with a hybrid card slot which can expand storage up to 1TB. It runs on HyperOS based on 14.

For optics, there’s a 108-megapixel f/1.8 Samsung HM6 primary camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. On the front, it features a 13-megapixel shooter. The power button, located on the right side of the device, is integrated with a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone is backed by a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 6, v5.1, GPS, LTE, 3.5mm jack and a USB-C port for charging. The device has an Blaster as well and a single bottom-firing speaker. It is also IP53 rated.

Poco M6 Plus 5G Specs

Poco M6 Plus 5G Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 6/128 GB, 8/128 GB
Colour Options Black Diamond, Hawaiian Blue, Moonstone Silver

Poco M6 Plus 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass
Device Back Glass

Poco M6 Plus 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.79
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 2460 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 240 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 396

Poco M6 Plus 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated Edition
Phone RAM 6 GB, 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Poco M6 Plus 5G Software

OS & UI HyperOS, Android 14

Poco M6 Plus 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 108MP f/1.8 Samsung HM6 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
Rear Camera Features 1080p @ 30fps, 720p @ 30fps
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 13MP

Poco M6 Plus 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5030
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 33W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Poco M6 Plus 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Poco M6 Plus 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, E-Compass, Fingerprint, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IP53

