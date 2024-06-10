  1. Home
  2. Product Finder
  3. Poco
  4. Poco M6

Poco M6

Poco M6
Poco M6
Brand: Poco
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra
  • RAM (GB) 6, 8
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.79-inch, 2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera 13MP
  • Primary Camera 108MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5030mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Poco M6 sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD with an FHD+ resolution, up to 90Hz refresh rate, 550 nits brightness and DC dimming support. Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

There is a 5030mAh battery with 33W Fast charging support. On the rear, the phone sports a dual camera setup, comprising a 108MP primary lens with an f/1.75 Aperture and a 2MP macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, an 13MP f/2.45 front-facing camera will be included.

Additionally, connectivity options will include support for Bluetooth v5.4, a Dual SIM, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Poco M6 Specs

Poco M6 Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 6/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Purple, Black, Silver

Poco M6 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Poco M6 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.79
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 2460 x 1080 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown
Pixel Density (PPI) 396

Poco M6 Performance

Chipset MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra
Phone RAM 6 GB, 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type eMMC 5.1
Memory Card Slot Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)

Poco M6 Software

OS & UI Android 14, HyperOS

Poco M6 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 108MP f/1.75 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 13MP, f/2.45 aperture

Poco M6 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5030mAh
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 33W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Poco M6 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Dual (Hybrid)
Bluetooth v5.4
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS GLONASS, BeiDou

Poco M6 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity

More Smartphones from Poco

Search

Latest News & Updates

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.