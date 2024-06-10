The Poco M6 sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD with an FHD+ resolution, up to 90Hz refresh rate, 550 nits brightness and DC dimming support. Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB.
There is a 5030mAh battery with 33W Fast charging support. On the rear, the phone sports a dual camera setup, comprising a 108MP primary lens with an f/1.75 Aperture and a 2MP macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, an 13MP f/2.45 front-facing camera will be included.
Additionally, connectivity options will include support for Bluetooth v5.4, a Dual SIM, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|6/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Purple, Black, Silver
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.79
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|2460 x 1080 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|396
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra
|Phone RAM
|6 GB, 8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory Card Slot
|Hybrid (SIM + Memory Card)
|OS & UI
|Android 14, HyperOS
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|108MP f/1.75 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|13MP, f/2.45 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5030mAh
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|33W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Dual (Hybrid)
|Bluetooth
|v5.4
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity