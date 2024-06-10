The Poco M6 sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD with an FHD+ resolution, up to 90Hz refresh rate, 550 nits brightness and DC dimming support. Under the hood, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio G91 Ultra SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of eMMC 5.1 internal storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

There is a 5030mAh battery with 33W Fast charging support. On the rear, the phone sports a dual camera setup, comprising a 108MP primary lens with an f/1.75 Aperture and a 2MP macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, an 13MP f/2.45 front-facing camera will be included.

Additionally, connectivity options will include support for Bluetooth v5.4, a Dual SIM, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.