The specifications of the Poco M6 5G include a 6.74-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, up to 90Hz refresh rate, 260 ppi, and DC dimming support. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Processor paired with up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. There’s also an SD card slot for storage expansion.

There is a 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support. On the rear, the phone sports a dual camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.8 Aperture and an unspecified auxiliary lens. For selfies, a 5MP front-facing camera will be included.

Additionally, connectivity options will include support for Bluetooth v5.3, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The handset runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.