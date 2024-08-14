  1. Home
Poco M6 5G

₹8,999.00
Brand: Poco
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
  • RAM (GB) 4, 6, 8
  • Storage (GB) 64, 128, 256
  • Display 6.74-inch, 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 13

The specifications of the Poco M6 5G include a 6.74-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, up to 90Hz refresh rate, 260 ppi, and DC dimming support. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Processor paired with up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. There’s also an SD card slot for storage expansion.

There is a 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support. On the rear, the phone sports a dual camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.8 and an unspecified auxiliary lens. For selfies, a 5MP front-facing camera will be included.

Additionally, connectivity options will include support for Bluetooth v5.3, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The handset runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.

Poco M6 5G Specs

Poco M6 5G Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 23 December, 2023
Price (₹) 8,999
Memory Variants 4/64 GB, 4/128 GB, 6/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Galactic Black, Orion Blue, Polaris Green

Poco M6 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Gorilla Glass 3
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Poco M6 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.74
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1600 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 90 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 180 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 260

Poco M6 5G Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
Phone RAM 4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Poco M6 5G Software

OS & UI Android 13, MIUI 14

Poco M6 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 5MP, f/2.0 aperture

Poco M6 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 18W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Poco M6 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS GLONASS, BeiDou

Poco M6 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity

