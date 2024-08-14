The specifications of the Poco M6 5G include a 6.74-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, up to 90Hz refresh rate, 260 ppi, and DC dimming support. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ Processor paired with up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage and up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. There’s also an SD card slot for storage expansion.
There is a 5000mAh battery with 18W Fast charging support. On the rear, the phone sports a dual camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary lens with an f/1.8 Aperture and an unspecified auxiliary lens. For selfies, a 5MP front-facing camera will be included.
Additionally, connectivity options will include support for Bluetooth v5.3, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. The handset runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|23 December, 2023
|Price (₹)
|8,999
|Memory Variants
|4/64 GB, 4/128 GB, 6/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Galactic Black, Orion Blue, Polaris Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass 3
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.74
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1600 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|90 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|180 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|260
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6100+
|Phone RAM
|4 GB, 6 GB, 8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 13, MIUI 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|5MP, f/2.0 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|18W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity