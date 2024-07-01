Oppo Reno 12 5G Series Expected to Launch in India Next Week

The Oppo Reno 12 5G series is expected to debut in India next week, although Oppo has not officially confirmed the exact date yet.

The launch is scheduled for July 12, according to a report by Techoutlook. The report also includes detailed information about the RAM and storage configurations of the Oppo Reno 12 5G and Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G. These new models will feature MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoCs that will power CMF Phone 1 as well.

Oppo Reno 12 5G Series Pricing and Variants

The report suggests that the Oppo Reno 12 5G will be available with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is expected to come in two configurations: 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 512GB storage.

In global markets, the standard model is offered in a 12GB + 256GB variant priced at EUR 499.99 (approximately Rs 44,700). The Pro model is available in a single 12GB RAM + 512GB option, priced at EUR 599.99 (approximately Rs 53,700).

Teasers and AI Features

While the exact launch date of the Oppo Reno 12 5 G series in India is yet to be revealed, Oppo has confirmed that the series will soon make its debut. Both Flipkart and Oppo India have created dedicated landing pages on their websites to tease the arrival of the new phones. The Indian variants are set to ship with a host of artificial intelligence (AI) powered features, including AI Record Summary, AI Clear Voice, and AI Writer.

Specifications of the Oppo Reno 12 Series

The Chinese versions of the Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8250 Star Speed Edition SoC and Dimensity 9200+ Star Speed Edition chipset, respectively. However, the global versions, including the Indian models, are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 7300. Both models feature triple rear cameras with two 50-megapixel sensors, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel front camera. They are equipped with 5,000mAh batteries and support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.