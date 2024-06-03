OPPO F25 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED curved panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate and a 394 ppi. The device sports up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor. It runs on ColorOS 14 based on Android 14.
The OPPO handset has a 64-megapixel f/1.7 main sensor, plus a 2MP portrait sensor. There’a an 8MP f/2.0 front-facing sensor. It gets a 5000mAh battery with 67W Fast charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, and a USB-C port. The handset is also IP69 rated and has stereo speakers.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/256 GB, 12/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Blue, Pink
|Front Protection Glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Device Back
|Vegan Leather
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.7
|Screen Type
|OLED
|Screen Resolution
|2412 × 1080 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|240 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|394
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050
|Phone RAM
|8 GB, 12 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|256 GB, 512 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 3.2
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|ColorOS 14, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|64MP f/1.7 primary sensor, OIS + 2MP f/2.4 portrait sensor
|Rear Camera Features
|4K recording, HDR, Night Mode
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP, f/2.0 aperture
|Front Camera Features
|HDR
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|67W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|IP Rating
|IP69