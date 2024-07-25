Motorola Edge 50 5G: World’s Slimmest Military-Grade Smartphone

HomeNewsMotorola Edge 50 5G: World's Slimmest Military-Grade Smartphone

Motorola Edge 50 5G is the world’s slimmest military-grade smartphone that has been launched with wireless charging support.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Motorola Edge 50 5g shades

Motorola is all set to launch a new 50 series smartphone in India on August 1. The new Edge 50 series device is dubbed Motorola Edge 50 whose specifications as well as the design have been officially confirmed by the brand.

The design as well as the specifications of the handset have been confirmed via a Flipkart microsite. The device will be made available in the shades of Koala Grey, Jungle Green, and Pantone-certified Peach fuzz. It gets triple rear cameras and is MIL-STD 810H certified. Not only that, but the device is also rated. The grey colour of the device has a suede finish while the other two have a vegan leather finish.

Motorola Edge 50 5G: Specifications

The Edge 50 5G will sport a 6.67 inch 120Hz pOLED display with curved edges, 1.5K resolution, 1900 nits HDR peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a punch-hole design for the selfie sensor. The Edge 50 5G gets a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated edition paired with up to 256GB storage. The device will likely have 8GB and 12GB options.

The Edge 50 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging. There will be a triple rear camera setup, which will include a 50MP Sony Lytia 700C primary sensor with OIS, a 13MP secondary sensor which should likely be an ultra-wide angle sensor, and a tertiary 10MP sensor.

It will run on 14 out of the box, and will get 3 years of major OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches. The device also gets moto AI features. For connectivity, it should feature Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging.

