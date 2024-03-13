The Moto G Power 5G (2024) sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a 2400 x 1080 Pixel resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre. In addition, the display has a 120Hz refresh rate.
The handset packs a Dimensity 7020 Chipset under the hood. The phone runs on Android 14 on the software side. You get 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is further expandable as well. There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, this Motorola device has a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.
A 5000mAh battery with 30W Fast charging support and 15W wireless charging backs the phone. The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, NFC, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. It gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Lilac, Black
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.7
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|N/A
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7020
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14, MyUX
|Rear Camera Module
|Triple
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|16MP, f/2.4 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|30W
|Wireless Charging
|Wireless Charging Speed
|15W
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|Water Repellent Design