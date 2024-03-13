The Moto G Power 5G (2024) sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a 2400 x 1080 Pixel resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre. In addition, the display has a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset packs a Dimensity 7020 Chipset under the hood. The phone runs on Android 14 on the software side. You get 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is further expandable as well. There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, this Motorola device has a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

A 5000mAh battery with 30W Fast charging support and 15W wireless charging backs the phone. The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, NFC, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. It gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.