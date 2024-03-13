  1. Home
  Motorola
  Moto G Power 5G (2024)

Brand: Motorola
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7020
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage 128
  • Display 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 16MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD full-HD+ display with a 2400 x 1080 Pixel resolution. It has a punch-hole cutout at the centre. In addition, the display has a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset packs a Dimensity 7020 Chipset under the hood. The phone runs on Android 14 on the software side. You get 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is further expandable as well. There is a dual camera setup on the back of the device. This includes a 50MP primary camera with f/1.8 Aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. On the front, this Motorola device has a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

A 5000mAh battery with 30W Fast charging support and 15W wireless charging backs the phone. The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, NFC, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. It gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Moto G Power 5G (2024) Specs

Moto G Power 5G (2024) Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 8/128 GB
Colour Options Lilac, Black

Moto G Power 5G (2024) Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Moto G Power 5G (2024) Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.7
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A

Moto G Power 5G (2024) Performance

Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7020
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Moto G Power 5G (2024) Software

OS & UI Android 14, MyUX

Moto G Power 5G (2024) Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 16MP, f/2.4 aperture

Moto G Power 5G (2024) Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 30W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 15W
Reverse Charging

Moto G Power 5G (2024) Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS GLONASS, BeiDou

Moto G Power 5G (2024) Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating Water Repellent Design

Latest News & Updates

