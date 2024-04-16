Moto G64 5G First Impression: Impressively Built

Motorola has debuted a new smartphone in the budget segment, the Moto G64 5G. The handset succeeds the Moto G54 5G from last year and seems to offer some appealing features. Here’s our comprehensive first look at the new Moto G64 5G, where we delve into the contents of the device’s box and provide detailed insights into its features and specifications.

Moto G64 5G: In-box contents, Build Quality

Inside the Moto G64 5G box you will find a 33W fast charger, a USB-C cable, manuals, a silicone transparent case, and a SIM ejector tool.

Motorola sent us the Mint green unit with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The device has a plastic frame and an acrylic polycarbonate back panel that feels quite premium in the hand. It also feels dense in the hand and is quite compact. The fingerprint sensor is integrated with the power button and works as it should. The volume buttons are on the right as well. The 3.5mm Audio Jack and USB-C port are at the bottom.

The device gets a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support and Moto Spatial Sound, where you can also see the branding for the former on the top side of the handset. The speakers are loud and crisp with vocals, however, they do lack bass. Overall, we’d say the Moto G64 5G is impressively built for the price point at which it’s being offered, and there’s not a lot to complain about in terms of build quality.

Moto G64 5G: Display & Software

The Moto G64 5 G’s display is a 120Hz LCD panel with a full-HD+ resolution, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The LCD panel produces sharp content with good colour reproduction. However, it has its drawbacks, too, which we’ll discuss in detail in the handset’s full review. The display’s chin looks odd as it’s relatively thicker than other sides, but you get used to it within a few days of usage.

As for the power under the hood, the Moto G64 5G is the first smartphone in the world to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensoty 7025 Processor and is making its debut with the Indian market. It has up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage, which is also expandable.

It comes with Android 14 out of the box based on MyUX and will receive 1 major Android OS upgrade with 3 years of security patches. Out of 256GB storage, around 248GB is available to the user when they set up the phone for the first time. The device comes with the February 2024 security patch and hasn’t received any update, even though its April.

Performance-wise, the Moto G64 5G hasn’t disappointed us so far in our first impression. The animations are smooth and snappy as well. Regarding bloatware, the device packs some pre-installed apps such as Kotak811, Brain Test, etc., and asks you to install more when setting up. Fortunately, most of it is uninstallable.

Motorola says the handset will receive the Hello UI update (seen on Motorola Edge 50 Pro) in due time, but there’s no exact release date as of now. Even without it, there’s a good level of customization on offer, such as wallpaper-based colour theming, various fonts, themes, and a lot more.

As for the battery, it packs a 6000mAh battery and 33W Fast charging that’s one of the USPs of the handser considering we don’t see a lot of handsets packing such a big cell in this price range. We don’t have any doubts regarding the battery backup of the device but we’ll be able to give you more precise results in terms of numbers in the full review. It gets a 50MP camera plus an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor on the back, both of which seem to shoot decent photos but we have to test it a little more for a better analysis.

Based on our first impression, we are impressed with the Moto G64 5G, and it may be one of the best options available in its price range.

The full review of Moto G64 5G, which will be up in a few days, will provide a detailed analysis of the performance, operating system, battery backup, and camera features. Stay tuned.