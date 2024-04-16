Moto G64 5G Launched In India: Price, Specs, Availability

Motorola has debuted the new Moto G64 5G in India. It is the world’s first smartphone with the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset, which succeeds the Dimensity 7020. The handset’s other highlights include a 6000mAh battery, Android 14 out-of-the-box, and much more. Here’s what Motorola is offering its users with the Moto G64 5G.

Moto G64 5G: Price, Availability

The Moto G64 5G will be available for Rs 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 16,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant in India. HDFC Bank card users can get up to Rs 1,100 off on the Moto G64 5G, or buyers can opt for a Rs 1,000 additional bump-up on exchange value on Flipkart. The device will be available on the e-commerce platform, Motorola’s website, and leading retail stores. It’ll be available in Ice Lilac, Pearl Blue, and Mint Green shades.

Moto G64 5G: Specs

The Moto G64 5G sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 octa-core Chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that is further expandable up to 1TB. The phone runs on Android 14-based MyUX 5.0 custom skin out of the box.

The Moto G64 5G has a dual camera setup on the back, consisting of a 50MP f/1.8 main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 lens with LED Flash. There is also a 16MP f/2.4 front camera for selfies and video chats. The Moto G64 5G packs a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor for Biometrics and Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers are also present. The handset is also IP52-rated.