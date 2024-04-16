Moto G64 5G Vs Realme 12 5G: Which One Should You Buy?

Motorola launched the Moto G64 5G in India with a rather affordable price tag and at a price point where a bunch of other players are already operating, one of them being the Realme 12 5G. Launched back in March, the Realme 12 5G is competing head-to-head with the Moto G64 5G, so here’s a comparison between the two on the basis of on-paper specs to help you decide which one to purchase.

Display

The Moto G64 5G gets a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout and a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme 12 5G on the other hand gets a 6.72-inch IPS LCD Display with an FHD+ Resolution and offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 950 nits peak brightness and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Both have similar panels, meaning the overall experience should be similar. However, the winner in this segment will depend on the colour tuning and other factors that affect real-world usage.

Software & Performance

Under the hood, the Realme 12 5G equips a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G SoC, up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The device runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0. The Moto G64 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 octa-core Chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that is further expandable up to 1TB. The phone runs on Android 14-based MyUX 5.0 custom skin out of the box.

In comparison, the chip on the Moto G64 5G is far more capable and powerful than the one in Realme 12 5G. Not only that, but the Moto G64 5G also gets you a near Stock Android operating system with essential customisation options that would appeal to those who want a minimal experience. Realme UI is suitable for those who want a lot of customisation but the experience can sometimes be overwhelming. Finally, Motorola also offers more RAM and storage in both of its variants of Moto G64 5G.

Battery & Cameras

The Moto G64 5G packs a 6000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, while the Realme 12 5G has a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. While the Realme device would definitely charge quicker, the Moto smartphone would last much longer on a single charge, which is more important than a quicker charging speed. We’d say the Moto G64 5G wins here, too.

As for cameras, the Realme 12 5G finally takes the lead with its primary 108MP rear sensor compared to the 50MP sensor on the Moto G64 5G. However, it falls short in terms of auxiliary sensors, where it gets a 2MP portrait sensor that’s not worthy enough in front of Moto’s 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. We think there is a tie between the two in terms of the cameras’ on-paper specs.

Verdict

The Realme 12 5G is falling behind in many areas compared to the Moto G64 5G. The final blow comes in the form of price, where the 6GB + 128GB variant of Realme 12 5G costs Rs 16,999 while the 8GB + 128GB trim costs Rs 17,999 while Motorola’s handset costs Rs 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 16,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant in India. The pricing and other factors considered, the Moto G64 5G becomes the obvious choice in front of the Realme 12 5G.