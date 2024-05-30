Moto G04s Launches In India: Should You Buy?

Motorola has launched a new smartphone called Moto G04s in India. The new handset is more of an upgrade to the Moto G04 which debuted in India back in February this year. While most of the specifications remain the same between the two, the main camera sensor on the back of the G04s is an upgraded one over the one use in the Moto G04.

Moto G04s: Pricing, Availability

The g04s will be available in four colours: Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange, featuring acrylic glass (PMMA) finish with a matte texture that makes it scratch-resistant. The Moto g04s will be available only in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage in India and will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting 5th June 2024, 12 noon onwards.

Moto G04s: Specifications

Moto G04s offers a 6.56-inch LCD display that supports an HD+ resolution (1612 x 720 pixels) and a 90Hz refresh rate. It has a 269 ppi, Gorilla Glass 3 protection along with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Motorola device is powered by the Unisoc T606 processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which is expandable up to 1TB.

It sports a 5-megapixel f/2.2 front camera for optics and a 50-megapixel f/2.2 single rear camera. It will have a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security and will run on Android 14 with My UX. The Moto G04s is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging.

Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, and dual 4G LTE SIMs. For audio, it gets a single speaker with Dolby Atmos support along with a 3.5mm Headphone jack. Finally, the device is also IP52 rated as well.

Moto G04s: Should You Buy It?

With the launch of the Moto G04s, Motorola just cannibalised its Moto G04 as both of them are available at the same price point. There’s no point purchasing the G04 over the G04s considering you get a better camera sensor with the latter. As for other competitors, you get Poco C61 at Rs 7,499 but the G04s is a better offering thanks to the presence of an IP rating, faster charging and faster storage type also.

Compared to the Itel P55, the G04s offers the latest Android 14 over Android 13 in Itel’s device, but falls short in the storage amount as Itel’s device gets you 128 gigs of it. If you are in dire need of storage, opt for the Itel P55 but if thats not an issue, we feel Moto’s device would be a better pick.