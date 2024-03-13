The Moto G 5G (2024) sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (1612 x 720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage which supports expansion as well. The device runs on Android 14 with MyUX on top.

For optics, the device gets a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor on the back, joined by a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. It gets an 8MP selfie sensor on the front. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging.

The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, NFC, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. It gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.