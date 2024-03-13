  1. Home
Brand: Motorola
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
  • RAM (GB) 4
  • Storage 128
  • Display 6.6-inch, 1612 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera 8MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 2MP
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Moto G (2024) sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (1612 x 720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage which supports expansion as well. The device runs on 14 with MyUX on top.

For optics, the device gets a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor on the back, joined by a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. It gets an 8MP selfie sensor on the front. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging.

The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, NFC, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. It gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.

Moto G 5G (2024) Specs

Moto G 5G (2024) Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 4/128 GB
Colour Options Sage Green

Moto G 5G (2024) Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Moto G 5G (2024) Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.6
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1612 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate N/A

Moto G 5G (2024) Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
Phone RAM 4 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Moto G 5G (2024) Software

OS & UI Android 14, MyUX

Moto G 5G (2024) Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 8MP, f/2.0 aperture

Moto G 5G (2024) Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 18W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Moto G 5G (2024) Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.1
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS GLONASS, BeiDou

Moto G 5G (2024) Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
Water & Dust Proof Rating Water Repellant Design

