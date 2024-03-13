The Moto G 5G (2024) sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (1612 x 720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage which supports expansion as well. The device runs on Android 14 with MyUX on top.
For optics, the device gets a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor on the back, joined by a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. It gets an 8MP selfie sensor on the front. The handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging.
The phone has connectivity features like 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/QZSS/Galileo, NFC, a 3.5mm Headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. It gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well.
|Status
|Coming Soon
|Memory Variants
|4/128 GB
|Colour Options
|Sage Green
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.6
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1612 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|N/A
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 4 Gen 1
|Phone RAM
|4 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14, MyUX
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 primary sensor + 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|8MP, f/2.0 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|18W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|GLONASS, BeiDou
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Stereo
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|Water Repellant Design