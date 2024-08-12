The A50 from Itel sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, 120Hz touch sampling rate, 267 ppi, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features an 8MP rear primary sensor paired with an AI lens. There is a 5MP front-facing camera.
The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and is powered by a Unisoc T603 SoC. The A50 packs up to 4GB RAM along with up to 8GB virtual RAM. It is offered with 64GB storage.
The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 10W charging. The itel A50 runs on Android 14 Go operating system. Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Dual-SIM 4G LTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port. There’s also a single speaker at the bottom of the device.
|Status
|Launched
|Launch Date
|12 August, 2024
|Price (₹)
|6,099
|Memory Variants
|3/64 GB, 4/64 GB
|Colour Options
|Mist Black, Lime Green, Shimmer Gold, Cyan Blue
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.6
|Screen Type
|IPS LCD
|Screen Resolution
|1612 x 720 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|60 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|120 Hz
|Pixel Density (PPI)
|267
|Chipset
|Unisoc T603
|Phone RAM
|3 GB, 4 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|Unknown
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Storage Type
|Unknown
|Memory Card Slot
|Yes, Dedicated Slot
|OS & UI
|Android 14 (Go Edition)
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|8MP primary sensor + AI sensor
|Rear Camera Features
|LED Flash
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|5MP
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5000
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|10W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|4G/LTE
|SIM Slots
|Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 5
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|Side Mounted
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity