₹6,099.00
Brand: ITEL
Category: Launched Smartphones
  • Chipset Unisoc T603
  • RAM (GB) 3, 4
  • Storage (GB) 64
  • Display 6.6-inch, 1612 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera 5MP
  • Primary Camera 8MP + AI sensor
  • Battery 5000mAh
  • Operating System Android 14 (Go Edition)

The A50 from Itel sports a 6.6-inch IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate, resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, 120Hz touch sampling rate, 267 ppi, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features an 8MP rear primary sensor paired with an lens. There is a 5MP front-facing camera.

The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and is powered by a Unisoc T603 SoC. The A50 packs up to 4GB along with up to 8GB virtual RAM. It is offered with 64GB storage.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 10W charging. The itel A50 runs on 14 Go operating system. Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Dual-SIM LTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port. There’s also a single speaker at the bottom of the device.

Itel A50 Specs

Itel A50 Price and Other Info

Status Launched
Launch Date 12 August, 2024
Price (₹) 6,099
Memory Variants 3/64 GB, 4/64 GB
Colour Options Mist Black, Lime Green, Shimmer Gold, Cyan Blue

Itel A50 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Itel A50 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.6
Screen Type IPS LCD
Screen Resolution 1612 x 720 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 60 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate 120 Hz
Pixel Density (PPI) 267

Itel A50 Performance

Chipset Unisoc T603
Phone RAM 3 GB, 4 GB
Phone RAM Type Unknown
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Storage Type Unknown
Memory Card Slot Yes, Dedicated Slot

Itel A50 Software

OS & UI Android 14 (Go Edition)

Itel A50 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 8MP primary sensor + AI sensor
Rear Camera Features LED Flash
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 5MP

Itel A50 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5000
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 10W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Itel A50 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 4G/LTE
SIM Slots Triple Slot (2 SIM + Memory Card)
Bluetooth v5.2
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS AGPS, GLONASS

Itel A50 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gravity Sensor, Proximity

