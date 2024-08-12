The A50C from Itel sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, 120Hz touch sampling rate, 267 ppi, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone features an 8MP rear primary sensor paired with an AI lens. There is a 5MP front-facing camera.

The device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and is powered by a Unisoc T603 SoC. The A50C packs 2GB RAM along with 32GB storage.

The device is backed by a 4,000mAh battery unit with support for 10W charging. The itel A50C runs on Android 14 Go operating system. Connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Dual-SIM 4G LTE, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port. There’s also a single speaker at the bottom of the device.