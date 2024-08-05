The iQOO Z9s Pro 5G gets a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It is backed by a triple rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle f/2.2 sensor, and a 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.

It packs a 5500mAh battery with 80W Fast charging support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it has a stereo speaker setup. The device will run on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 5G and a USB-C port for charging.