The iQOO Z9s 5G gets a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate and 1800 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

It is backed by a dual rear camera system, including a 50MP f/1.79 Sony IMX882 main sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 bokeh sensor. On the front, it gets a 16MP f/2.45 selfie sensor.

It packs a 5500mAh battery with 44W Fast charging support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics. For audio, it has a stereo speaker setup. The device will run on FunTouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and will receive 2 years of major OS upgrades. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS, 5G and a USB-C port for charging.