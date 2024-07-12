  1. Home
Brand: Honor
Category: Upcoming Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB) 12, 16
  • Storage 256, 512, 1 TB
  • Display 7.92-inch main, 6.43-inch cover
  • Front Camera 20MP + 20MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 40MP + 50MP
  • Battery 5150mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Honor Magic V3 is just 9.2mm thin when folded and 4.35mm when unfolded. has a 6.43-inches outer cover screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a Resolution of 2376 x 1060 pixels, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness and 4320Hz PWM Dimming. It is protected with Glory Rhino glass.

The inner LTPO OLED panel is 7.92-inches in size with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2344 x 2156 pixels resolution and 3840Hz PWM Dimming. Both displays carry support for 10-bit color depth and can cover up to 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. There’s stylus support for both the displays.

Under the hood, the smartphone houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. On the software front, it boots Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0.1. It gets up to 16GB of and up to 1TB of storage.

The device features a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP f/1.6 primary sensor with OIS, a 40MP f/2.2 ultra-wide unit with Autofocus and macro mode support, and a 50MP telephoto snapper with OIS and f/3.0 aperture. Further, it has a pair of 20MP f/2.2 shooters, one in the inner screen and one in the outer cover display.

Connectivity options on the handset include dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, IR blaster, NFC, and USB 3.1 Gen1 (Type-C). Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, dual stereo speakers with support for DTS: X Ultra and 3 microphones. Finally, the device packs a 5,150mAh battery and suppprts 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The handset is also IPX8 rated.

Honor Magic V3 Specs

Honor Magic V3 Price and Other Info

Status Coming Soon
Memory Variants 12/256 GB, 16/512 GB, 16/1 TB
Colour Options Brown, White, Black, Green

Honor Magic V3 Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Glass

Honor Magic V3 Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 7.92-inch main, 6.43-inch cover
Screen Type OLED
Screen Resolution 2344 x 2156 pixels (main), 2376 x 1060 pixels (cover)
Screen Aspect Ratio 21:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

Honor Magic V3 Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Phone RAM 12 GB, 16 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR5x
Storage Capacity 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB
Storage Type UFS 4.0
Memory Card Slot N/A

Honor Magic V3 Software

OS & UI Android 14, Magic OS 8.0

Honor Magic V3 Cameras

Rear Camera Module Triple
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.6 primary sensor, OIS + 40MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor + 50MP f/3.0 telephoto sensor
Front Camera Module Dual
Front Camera Specs 20MP f/2.2 sensor (outer display) + 20MP f/2.2 sensor (inner display)

Honor Magic V3 Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5150
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 66W
Wireless Charging
Wireless Charging Speed 50W
Reverse Charging

Honor Magic V3 Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Honor Magic V3 Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Stereo
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader Side Mounted
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyroscope, Proximity, Vibration
IP Rating IPX8

