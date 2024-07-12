The Honor Magic V3 is just 9.2mm thin when folded and 4.35mm when unfolded. has a 6.43-inches outer cover screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a Resolution of 2376 x 1060 pixels, with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness and 4320Hz PWM Dimming. It is protected with Glory Rhino glass.

The inner LTPO OLED panel is 7.92-inches in size with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2344 x 2156 pixels resolution and 3840Hz PWM Dimming. Both displays carry support for 10-bit color depth and can cover up to 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. There’s stylus support for both the displays.

Under the hood, the smartphone houses Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. On the software front, it boots Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0.1. It gets up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The device features a triple camera setup on the rear, including a 50MP f/1.6 primary sensor with OIS, a 40MP f/2.2 ultra-wide unit with Autofocus and macro mode support, and a 50MP telephoto snapper with OIS and f/3.0 aperture. Further, it has a pair of 20MP f/2.2 shooters, one in the inner screen and one in the outer cover display.

Connectivity options on the handset include dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, IR blaster, NFC, and USB 3.1 Gen1 (Type-C). Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security, dual stereo speakers with support for DTS: X Ultra and 3 microphones. Finally, the device packs a 5,150mAh battery and suppprts 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The handset is also IPX8 rated.