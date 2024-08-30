Honor Takes a Dig at Samsung, Engraves an Apology on the Thin Hinge of Magic V3 Foldable

Honor debuted the Magic V3 foldable back in July in China and the brand is leaving no stone unturned in advertising the foldable’s capabilities while trolling its competitors. The brand took a dig at Samsung by engraving an apology to Galaxy Z Fold users on the incredibly thin hinge of its upcoming Honor Magic V3 foldable.

As per an official release from Honor, the company partnered with UK micro-artist Graham Short to etch a significantly small-sized 166-word apology to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold users into the hinge of the Magic V3. The intricate engraving took 90 hours to complete and is only visible under a microscope due to how tiny the text is. The company isn’t trying to be subtle with the shots it fired at Samsung as the apology it wrote explicitly mentions the name of the Korean brand.

The 166-word apology reads as follows:

“Dear Samsung Galaxy Z Fold owners, we’re sorry. We know you were excited to buy a phone that folds in half and fits in your pocket, awkwardly. You were promised the future, a technical marvel, a world of boundless multitasking and performance. And now, you’re probably looking at the new HONOR Magic V3 and feeling a little… betrayed. Size matters, and we feel your pain. Like being tipped for a gold medal and then coming last in the race, the knowledge that a thinner, lighter, and more durable foldable exists is enough to make anyone question their choices.“

“We get it. You were an early adopter, a pioneer bravely venturing into the uncharted territory of foldable screens with questionable durability. You deserve better. In fact, you deserve a gold medal. In all seriousness, we at HONOR are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology and bringing you the best possible foldable experience. We’re just saying… it’s okay to feel let down. We’d feel the same way.“

The company isn’t just boasting about the slim hinge on its Honor Magic V3 (which, of course, is thinner than the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s), but is also subtly encouraging Galaxy Z Fold users to give Honor’s foldable a try. Considering the Magic V3’s impressively slim profile for a foldable—measuring just 4.35 mm when unfolded and 9.2 mm when folded—the company’s brag is certainly noteworthy. Naturally, the apology won’t be engraved on the retail units of the Magic V3.

Meanwhile, Samsung may have an answer for the brand when it launches the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition next month, reportedly on the 25th. The Z Fold Special Edition is expected to be the thinnest foldable Samsung has ever made, considering it was earlier expected to be called Galaxy Z Fold Slim.