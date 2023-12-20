TWS launched in Dec 2023: DwOTS Fire, Wobble Beans and more

ACwO, a dynamic D2C audio brand backed by Sunil Chhetri, has announced the launch of India’s first Dual Sharing Wireless TWS Enabled With Wireless Charging, called DwOTS Fire. These new buds allow users to connect both in-ear and half-in-ear buds individually. Aside from this, a bunch of other TWS earbuds have also debuted including Wobble Beans, Inbase TWS earbuds and the Truke Clarity Six.
1DwOTS Fire: Price, Features
The buds are priced at Rs 2,249 and are available on Myntra, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative by the government to democratise e-commerce, and the brand’s own website.
The DwOTS Fire TWS earbuds adapt to the user’s needs, where it can serve both types of people including those who prefer the full immersion of in-ear buds or the casual ease of half-in-ear buds. Basically, the case has a total of four earbuds (two pairs) where one pair has silicone ear tips while the other pair has plastic ear tips.
It is equipped with a total of six dedicated equaliser modes, namely music, theatre, balanced in half-in-ear buds mode, and gaming, theatre, balanced in the in-ear buds mode.
The DwOTS Fire is integrated with fast-charging wireless technology along with environmental noise reduction. One can simply switch to the other set of buds when one runs low on charge. With a combined battery life of 52 hours of playtime, DwOTS Fire is voice assistant-activated, touch-sensitive, and enabled with wireless charging support as well.
Furthermore, the buds employ v5.3 Bluetooth technology and are water and sweat-resistant. They offer users a snug fit, and are known to instantly connect to devices.
2Inbase Free Buds Elite, Free Buds Neo, Free Buds Dots: Price, Features
Talking of the Free Buds Elite, they offer a premium black matte metal finish, along with a snug-fit design and soft silicone earbuds. They offer up to 40 hours of playtime and up to 400 hours of standby time. Featuring a one-tap voice assistant activation, Inbase Elite allows interaction with Siri and Google and connect wirelessly via Bluetooth v5.3. They have launched at an introductory price of Rs 999.
Coming to Free Buds Neo, they are priced at Rs 899 and have a snug-fit design, 13mm audio drivers, dual HD microphones and passive noise isolation, up to 30 hours of playtime, Bluetooth v5.3 and integrated voice assistant.
The Free Buds Dots are the smallest earbuds in the lineup and are priced at Rs 899. They get 13mm drivers, up to 40 hours playtime, USB-C charging, Bluetooth v5.3 along with USB-C connectivity.
3Truke Clarity Six: Price, Features
Priced at Rs 1,499, the Truke Clarity Six TWS Earbuds will be available to buy from 26th December on leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart along with Truke’s own website.
The Truke Clarity Six TWS Earbuds boast Six-Mics Advanced Environmental Noise Cancellation technology. They offer seamless dual-connectivity feature that allows users to effortlessly switch between two devices. The TWS sports a battery that provides extended playtime of up to 80 hours with the charging case. Additionally, a single charge offers up to 10 hours of playtime.
It supports ultra-low Latency of up to 35ms and packs 13mm titanium speaker drivers. There are three Preset Equalizer Modes, allowing users to tailor their audio experience to preferences. The hassle-free 1-Step Pairing Technology simplifies the setup process – just open the case, and the earbuds automatically connect to the device. Furthermore, they connect wirelessly via Bluetooth v5.3.
4Wobble Beans: Price, Features
Wobble is a debuting brand under Indkal Technologies. The Wobble Beans E27 is priced starting at Rs. 1,199 and is available for purchase on Amazon.in in classic black and white shades.
As for their features, they get a 12mm driver unit and ensure 35 hours of playback on a single charge. These earbuds come equipped with ultra-low latency mode, Bluetooth version 5.3 with instant Fast Pair functionality, and intuitive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) & Dynamic Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). It also supports fast charging.
The Wobble TWS lineup is enhanced with the Dynamic Audio Tuning (DAT) Chip for superior audio processing and a user-friendly voice control feature. The 3D virtual surround sound experience is also present. Moreover, the earbuds boast an IP55 rating.