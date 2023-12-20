TWS launched in Dec 2023: DwOTS Fire, Wobble Beans and more

The buds are priced at Rs 2,249 and are available on Myntra, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), an initiative by the government to democratise e-commerce, and the brand’s own website.

The DwOTS Fire TWS earbuds adapt to the user’s needs, where it can serve both types of people including those who prefer the full immersion of in-ear buds or the casual ease of half-in-ear buds. Basically, the case has a total of four earbuds (two pairs) where one pair has silicone ear tips while the other pair has plastic ear tips.

It is equipped with a total of six dedicated equaliser modes, namely music, theatre, balanced in half-in-ear buds mode, and gaming, theatre, balanced in the in-ear buds mode.

The DwOTS Fire is integrated with fast-charging wireless technology along with environmental noise reduction. One can simply switch to the other set of buds when one runs low on charge. With a combined battery life of 52 hours of playtime, DwOTS Fire is voice assistant-activated, touch-sensitive, and enabled with wireless charging support as well.

Furthermore, the buds employ v5.3 Bluetooth technology and are water and sweat-resistant. They offer users a snug fit, and are known to instantly connect to devices.