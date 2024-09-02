TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched in India: September 2024

September 2024 arrives with the release of new TWS earbuds, a rapidly expanding market featuring brands like CMF, Realme, OnePlus, Noise, and more. Here’s a roundup of all the TWS earbuds launched in India this month. We have also maintained a roundup of all launches that happened last month, including the likes of Pixel Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, Beats Solo Buds, and more.

1 BoAt Nirvana Ivy The boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds will be available at a special launch price of Rs 2,999 from September 4. They can be purchased through Amazon, the boAt’s website, and Flipkart with features like: Up to 50db ANC, Ambient mode

360-degree Spatial Audio with Head tracking

11mm drivers, BoAt Signature sound, Audio powered by Mimi

BoAt Hearables App support

Multipoint connectivity

In-ear detection

AI ENx technology

BEAST mode, 60ms low latency

Google Fast Pair

Bluetooth v5.3

Up to 50-hour playtime, 400mAh case battery, 40mAh buds battery

IPX5 rated