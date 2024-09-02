TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched in India: September 2024

HomeGalleryTWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched in India: September 2024

Maintaining a list of TWS earbuds launches and comparing them can be challenging. Here, we offer assistance by highlighting the September 2024 releases.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Vivo tws 3e

September 2024 arrives with the release of new TWS earbuds, a rapidly expanding market featuring brands like CMF, Realme, OnePlus, Noise, and more. Here’s a roundup of all the TWS earbuds launched in India this month. We have also maintained a roundup of all launches that happened last month, including the likes of Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, Beats Solo Buds, and more.

1
BoAt Nirvana Ivy

The boAt Nirvana Ivy earbuds will be available at a special launch price of Rs 2,999 from September 4. They can be purchased through Amazon, the boAt’s website, and Flipkart with features like:

  • Up to 50db ANC, Ambient mode
  • 360-degree Spatial Audio with Head tracking
  • 11mm drivers, BoAt Signature sound, Audio powered by Mimi
  • Up to 50-hour playback time
  • BoAt Hearables support
  • Multipoint connectivity
  • In-ear detection
  • AI ENx technology
  • BEAST mode, 60ms low latency
  • Google Fast Pair
  • Bluetooth v5.3
  • Up to 50-hour playtime, 400mAh case battery, 40mAh buds battery
  • IPX5 rated

