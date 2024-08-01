TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched in India: August 2024

August 2024 ushers in the release of new TWS earbuds, a rapidly expanding market featuring brands like CMF, Realme, OnePlus, Noise, and more. Here’s a roundup of all the TWS earbuds launched in India this month. We have also maintained a roundup of all launches that happened last month, including the likes of Itel Buds Ace ANC, Realme Buds T310, and more.

1 Poco Buds X1 The Poco Buds X1 will be available for purchase via Flipkart in a single Titanium colour for Rs 1,999. Its features include: 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers

Dual mics (each earbud)

40dB Hybrid ANC

Bluetooth v5.3, SBC, AAC codecs supported

AI Call Noise Reduction

Battery: 480mAh (Case), 45mAh (Earbuds); Up to 36-hour playback time

USB-C charging

IP54 rated

Xiaomi Earbuds App support 2 Leaf Buds x121 Priced at Rs 899, the Leaf Buds x121 will be available on Amazon. Its features include: Bluetooth v5.4

Up to 30-hour playback time

10mm drivers

USB-C charging

Touch control

ENC

Quad mics

IPX5 rated

2 EQ modes (game & music)

50ms low-latency 3 Leaf Buds x342 Priced at Rs 999, the Leaf Buds x342 will be available on Amazon. Its features include: Bluetooth v5.3

Up to 32-hour playback time

USB-C charging

10mm driver

ENC

Quad mics

IPX5 rated

2 EQ modes

50ms low latency 4 Leaf Buds x268 Priced at Rs 999, the Buds x268 will be available on Amazon with features like: Bluetooth v5.3

Up to 24-hour playtime

IPX4 rated

13mm drivers 5 Leaf Buds x614 Priced at Rs 1,299, these buds will be available on Amazon with features including: 13mm drivers

Bluetooth v5.3

Up to 30-hour playtime

Up to 30dB ANC

USB-C charging

Touch controls

2 modes

IPX5 rated

Quad mics

ENC

50ms low-latency 6 Leaf Rush x168 Priced at Rs 599, the Rush x168 can be purchased via Amazon and its features include: 10mm driver

Bluetooth v5.3

Up to 26-hour playtime

In-built mic

Splashproof design 7 Leaf Rush x342 Available at Rs 699, the Leaf Rush x342 are available on Amazon with features such as: Bluetooth v5.3

10mm driver

30-hour playtime

Hall switch control

3 EQ modes