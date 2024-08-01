TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched in India: August 2024

August 2024 ushers in the release of new TWS earbuds, a rapidly expanding market featuring brands like CMF, Realme, OnePlus, Noise, and more. Here’s a roundup of all the TWS earbuds launched in India this month. We have also maintained a roundup of all launches that happened last month, including the likes of Itel Buds Ace ANC, Realme Buds T310, and more.
1Poco Buds X1
The Poco Buds X1 will be available for purchase via Flipkart in a single Titanium colour for Rs 1,999. Its features include:
2Leaf Buds x121
Priced at Rs 899, the Leaf Buds x121 will be available on Amazon. Its features include:
- Bluetooth v5.4
- Up to 30-hour playback time
- 10mm drivers
- USB-C charging
- Touch control
- ENC
- Quad mics
- IPX5 rated
- 2 EQ modes (game & music)
- 50ms low-latency
3Leaf Buds x342
Priced at Rs 999, the Leaf Buds x342 will be available on Amazon. Its features include:
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Up to 32-hour playback time
- USB-C charging
- 10mm driver
- ENC
- Quad mics
- IPX5 rated
- 2 EQ modes
- 50ms low latency
4Leaf Buds x268
Priced at Rs 999, the Buds x268 will be available on Amazon with features like:
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Up to 24-hour playtime
- IPX4 rated
- 13mm drivers
5Leaf Buds x614
Priced at Rs 1,299, these buds will be available on Amazon with features including:
- 13mm drivers
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Up to 30-hour playtime
- Up to 30dB ANC
- USB-C charging
- Touch controls
- 2 modes
- IPX5 rated
- Quad mics
- ENC
- 50ms low-latency
6Leaf Rush x168
Priced at Rs 599, the Rush x168 can be purchased via Amazon and its features include:
- 10mm driver
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Up to 26-hour playtime
- In-built mic
- Splashproof design
7Leaf Rush x342
Available at Rs 699, the Leaf Rush x342 are available on Amazon with features such as:
- Bluetooth v5.3
- 10mm driver
- 30-hour playtime
- Hall switch control
- 3 EQ modes