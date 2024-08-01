HomeGalleryTWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched in India: August 2024

TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched in India: August 2024

Maintaining a list of TWS earbuds launches and comparing them can be challenging. Here, we offer assistance by highlighting the August 2024 releases.

By The Mobile Indian Network

August 2024 ushers in the release of new TWS earbuds, a rapidly expanding market featuring brands like CMF, Realme, OnePlus, Noise, and more. Here’s a roundup of all the TWS earbuds launched in India this month. We have also maintained a roundup of all launches that happened last month, including the likes of Itel Buds Ace ANC, Realme Buds T310, and more.

1
Poco Buds X1

The Poco Buds X1 will be available for purchase via Flipkart in a single Titanium colour for Rs 1,999. Its features include:

  • 12.4mm Dynamic Titanium Drivers
  • Dual mics (each earbud)
  • 40dB Hybrid ANC
  • Bluetooth v5.3, SBC, codecs supported
  • AI Call Noise Reduction
  • Battery: 480mAh (Case), 45mAh (Earbuds); Up to 36-hour playback time
  • USB-C charging
  • IP54 rated
  • Xiaomi Earbuds support

2
Leaf Buds x121

Priced at Rs 899, the Leaf Buds x121 will be available on Amazon. Its features include:

  • Bluetooth v5.4
  • Up to 30-hour playback time
  • 10mm drivers
  • USB-C charging
  • Touch control
  • ENC
  • Quad mics
  • IPX5 rated
  • 2 EQ modes (game & music)
  • 50ms low-latency

3
Leaf Buds x342

Priced at Rs 999, the Leaf Buds x342 will be available on Amazon. Its features include:

  • Bluetooth v5.3
  • Up to 32-hour playback time
  • USB-C charging
  • 10mm driver
  • ENC
  • Quad mics
  • IPX5 rated
  • 2 EQ modes
  • 50ms low latency

4
Leaf Buds x268

Priced at Rs 999, the Buds x268 will be available on Amazon with features like:

  • Bluetooth v5.3
  • Up to 24-hour playtime
  • IPX4 rated
  • 13mm drivers

5
Leaf Buds x614

Priced at Rs 1,299, these buds will be available on Amazon with features including:

  • 13mm drivers
  • Bluetooth v5.3
  • Up to 30-hour playtime
  • Up to 30dB ANC
  • USB-C charging
  • Touch controls
  • 2 modes
  • IPX5 rated
  • Quad mics
  • ENC
  • 50ms low-latency

6
Leaf Rush x168

Priced at Rs 599, the Rush x168 can be purchased via Amazon and its features include:

  • 10mm driver
  • Bluetooth v5.3
  • Up to 26-hour playtime
  • In-built mic
  • Splashproof design

7
Leaf Rush x342

Available at Rs 699, the Leaf Rush x342 are available on Amazon with features such as:

  • Bluetooth v5.3
  • 10mm driver
  • 30-hour playtime
  • Hall switch control
  • 3 EQ modes

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

MORE PICTURE STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.