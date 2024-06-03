TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched In India: June 2024

June 2024 ushers in the release of new TWS earbuds, a rapidly expanding market featuring brands like BoAt and more. Here’s a roundup of all the TWS earbuds launched in India this month. We have also maintained a roundup of all launches that happened last month, including the likes of Airdopes 311 Pro, Itel T31 Pro, and more.
1BoAt Airdopes 300
The boAt Airdopes 300 TWS Earbuds are offered in Chrome White and Gunmetal Black variants, available at a price of Rs 1,399. You can buy them directly from the brand’s website, local offline retailers, through Amazon.in and Flipkart. It’s features include:
- 10mm dynamic drivers, 24-bit audio processing
- 65ms low-latency
- Multipoint connectivity
- Four mics, ENx technology
- In-ear detection
- Support for BoAt Hearables app
- IWP Technology
- Up to 50-hour playtime
- ASAP Fast charging support via USB-C port
- IPX4 rated