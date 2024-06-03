HomeGalleryTWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched In India: June 2024

TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched In India: June 2024

Maintaining a list of TWS earbud launches and comparing them can be challenging. Here, we offer assistance by highlighting the June 2024 releases.

By The Mobile Indian Network

June 2024 ushers in the release of new earbuds, a rapidly expanding market featuring brands like BoAt and more. Here’s a roundup of all the TWS earbuds launched in India this month. We have also maintained a roundup of all launches that happened last month, including the likes of Airdopes 311 Pro, Itel T31 Pro, and more.

1
BoAt Airdopes 300

The boAt Airdopes 300 TWS Earbuds are offered in White and Gunmetal Black variants, available at a price of Rs 1,399. You can buy them directly from the brand’s website, local offline retailers, through Amazon.in and Flipkart. It’s features include:

  • 10mm dynamic drivers, 24-bit audio processing
  • 65ms low-latency
  • Multipoint connectivity
  • Four mics, ENx technology
  • In-ear detection
  • Support for BoAt Hearables app
  • IWP Technology
  • Up to 50-hour playtime
  • ASAP support via USB-C port
  • IPX4 rated

