TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched In India: June 2024

June 2024 ushers in the release of new TWS earbuds, a rapidly expanding market featuring brands like BoAt and more. Here’s a roundup of all the TWS earbuds launched in India this month. We have also maintained a roundup of all launches that happened last month, including the likes of Airdopes 311 Pro, Itel T31 Pro, and more.

1 BoAt Airdopes 300 The boAt Airdopes 300 TWS Earbuds are offered in Chrome White and Gunmetal Black variants, available at a price of Rs 1,399. You can buy them directly from the brand’s website, local offline retailers, through Amazon.in and Flipkart. It’s features include: 10mm dynamic drivers, 24-bit audio processing

65ms low-latency

Multipoint connectivity

Four mics, ENx technology

In-ear detection

Support for BoAt Hearables app

IWP Technology

Up to 50-hour playtime

ASAP Fast charging support via USB-C port

IPX4 rated