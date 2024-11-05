TWS Earbuds, Neckbands, and Headphones Launched in India: November 2024

November 2024 brings an array of new TWS earbuds, with brands like Phillips, Noise, and others expanding this fast-growing market. Here’s a comprehensive roundup of all the TWS earbuds, neckbands, and headphones launched in India this month. We’ll keep this list updated as new releases come out, so stay tuned for the latest entries. If you’re looking for previous launches, we’ve also kept a roundup of all October releases, including notable products like the Sony LinkBuds Open, Realme Techlife Studio H1, and more.
1Philips TAT1108
At Rs 3,599, the Philips TAT1108 TWS earbuds are now available for purchase through popular online retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, and in authorized retail stores across India. Its features include:
- 6mm dynamic drivers
- IPX4 rated
- Up to 15-hour total playtime
- AI mic
- SBC codec support
2Philips TAT1179
At Rs 3,099, the Philips TAT1179 TWS earbuds are now available for purchase through popular online retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, and in authorized retail stores across India. Its features include:
- Up to 45-hour playtime
- 4-mic ENC
- Integrated controls
- Hall switch
- IPX4 rated
- 10mm drivers
3Philips TAT1209
Priced at Rs 2,999, the Philips TAT1209 can be purchased via online retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, and in authorized retail stores across India. Its features include:
- 10mm dynamic drivers
- Up to 18-hour battery life
- Touch controls
- Interchangeable silicone ear tips
- Voice assistant support
4Philips TAT1169
Priced at Rs 1,300, the TAT1169 is also available via online retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, and in authorized retail stores across India. Its features include:
- Up to 55-hour playtime
- 12mm drivers
- IPX4 rated
- AI ENC
- 60ms low latency
- Fast charging
5Philips TAH4209
Selling at Rs 4,999, the Philips TAH4209 on-ear headphones can be purchased through online retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, and in authorized retail stores across India. Its features include:
- 32mm neodymium drivers
- Memory foam ear cushions
- Up to 55-hour playtime, 600mAh battery
- Multipoint pairing
- Fast charging
- Bluetooth v5.3
- USB-C charging
- Voice assistant support