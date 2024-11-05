TWS Earbuds, Neckbands, and Headphones Launched in India: November 2024

November 2024 brings an array of new TWS earbuds, with brands like Phillips, Noise, and others expanding this fast-growing market. Here’s a comprehensive roundup of all the TWS earbuds, neckbands, and headphones launched in India this month. We’ll keep this list updated as new releases come out, so stay tuned for the latest entries. If you’re looking for previous launches, we’ve also kept a roundup of all October releases, including notable products like the Sony LinkBuds Open, Realme Techlife Studio H1, and more.

1 Philips TAT1108 At Rs 3,599, the Philips TAT1108 TWS earbuds are now available for purchase through popular online retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, and in authorized retail stores across India. Its features include: 6mm dynamic drivers

IPX4 rated

Up to 15-hour total playtime

AI mic

SBC codec support 2 Philips TAT1179 At Rs 3,099, the Philips TAT1179 TWS earbuds are now available for purchase through popular online retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, and in authorized retail stores across India. Its features include: Up to 45-hour playtime

4-mic ENC

Integrated controls

Hall switch

IPX4 rated

10mm drivers 3 Philips TAT1209 Priced at Rs 2,999, the Philips TAT1209 can be purchased via online retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, and in authorized retail stores across India. Its features include: 10mm dynamic drivers

Up to 18-hour battery life

Touch controls

Interchangeable silicone ear tips

Voice assistant support 4 Philips TAT1169 Priced at Rs 1,300, the TAT1169 is also available via online retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, and in authorized retail stores across India. Its features include: Up to 55-hour playtime

12mm drivers

IPX4 rated

AI ENC

60ms low latency

Fast charging 5 Philips TAH4209 Selling at Rs 4,999, the Philips TAH4209 on-ear headphones can be purchased through online retailers such as Amazon, Flipkart, and in authorized retail stores across India. Its features include: 32mm neodymium drivers

Memory foam ear cushions

Up to 55-hour playtime, 600mAh battery

Multipoint pairing

Fast charging

Bluetooth v5.3

USB-C charging

Voice assistant support