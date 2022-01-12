Top fastest charging phones

Xiaomi is one of the leading companies when it comes to innovation and the company has developed a chip called Surge P1 that is dedicated to the power management of the device. The Xiaomi 12 Pro, company’s first flagship device of 2022, is also the first smartphone to employ this chip which helps it to charge at 120W of power despite having a single cell 4600mAh battery design. This makes the Xiaomi 12 Pro one of the fastest charging phones available in the market.

For those unaware, manufacturers currently use a dual-cell battery design that allows them to achieve high charging speeds. However, according to Xiaomi, this design adversely affects the battery capacity and ultimately the battery life. The company has redesigned the charging architecture and through two self-developed charging chips, it optimized the charge pump structure.

Other specifications of the smartphone include a 6.73-inch AMOLED LTPO (Samsung E5) display with a QHD+ (3200 x 1440 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage. Along with that, it has Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support with 1500nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The graphics are handled by the Adreno 730 GPU. At the rear, you get a triple camera setup including a 50MP IMX707 main camera with OIS, 50MP ultrawide camera and a 50MP telephoto sensor. At the front, there’s a 32MP sensor for selfies.