Smartwatches Launched in India: October 2024

Stay updated on the latest smartwatch releases in India with our detailed guide, featuring the newest offerings from renowned brands like Itel, BoAt, Noise, and more. We also have an article listing all the smartwatch launches for last month. Below, you can explore the most recent smartwatches launched and stay informed as of October 2024.

1 BoAt Ultima Regal Starting at a price of Rs 2,499, the boAt Ultima Regal comes in a range of colors including Active Black, Steel Black, Cool Grey, Sapphire Blue, and Cherry Blossom. It is available on boAt-lifestyle.com, Flipkart, and Amazon with features like: 2.01″ AMOLED display, AOD support, 466 x 466 pixels resolution, up to 1000 nits of brightness, 100+ Watch Faces

Functional crown

Bluetooth Calling

100+ Sports modes

Heart rate, SpO2, Energy Score, Stress, Sleep, and Daily Activity Tracker

Crest App support

Camera, Music Control, Notification Alerts, DND Mode, Emergency SOS, Find My Phone, and more

IP68 rated

Up to 7-day runtime