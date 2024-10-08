Smartwatches Launched in India: October 2024

HomeGallerySmartwatches Launched in India: October 2024

Here’s a list of all the smartwatches that have launched in India in October 2024, from the likes of BoAt, and more.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Stay updated on the latest smartwatch releases in India with our detailed guide, featuring the newest offerings from renowned brands like Itel, BoAt, Noise, and more. We also have an article listing all the smartwatch launches for last month. Below, you can explore the most recent smartwatches launched and stay informed as of October 2024.

BoAt Ultima Regal

Starting at a price of Rs 2,499, the boAt Ultima Regal comes in a range of colors including Active Black, Steel Black, Cool Grey, Sapphire Blue, and Cherry Blossom. It is available on boAt-lifestyle.com, Flipkart, and Amazon with features like:

  • 2.01″ AMOLED display, AOD support, 466 x 466 pixels resolution, up to 1000 nits of brightness, 100+ Watch Faces
  • Functional crown
  • Bluetooth Calling
  • 100+ Sports modes
  • Heart rate, SpO2, Energy Score, Stress, Sleep, and Daily Activity Tracker
  • Crest support
  • Camera, Music Control, Notification Alerts, DND Mode, Emergency SOS, Find My Phone, and more
  • IP68 rated
  • Up to 7-day runtime

