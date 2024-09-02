HomeGallerySmartwatches Launched in India: September 2024

Smartwatches Launched in India: September 2024

Here’s a list of all the smartwatches that have launched in India in August 2024, from the likes of Itel, and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Smartwatches launched in September 2024

Stay updated on the latest smartwatch releases in India with our detailed guide, featuring the newest offerings from renowned brands like Itel, BoAt, Noise, and more. We also have an article listing all the smartwatch launches for last month. Below, you can explore the most recent smartwatches launched and stay informed as of September 2024.

1
Itel Alpha Pro

Priced at Rs 1,649, the Itel Alpha Pro will be available for purchase via both online and through other retailers. Its features include:

  • 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 460 x 460 pixels resolution, 700 nits brightness, 150+ watch faces
  • Single chip calling, Store up to 8 contacts
  • iPulse support
  • 100+ sports modes
  • 24-hour health monitoring: Tracking for steps, calories, female health, heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and stress levels
  • Password protection, Find My Watch
  • 300mAh battery, up to 7-day backup
  • Voice Assistant support

