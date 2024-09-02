Smartwatches Launched in India: September 2024

Stay updated on the latest smartwatch releases in India with our detailed guide, featuring the newest offerings from renowned brands like Itel, BoAt, Noise, and more. We also have an article listing all the smartwatch launches for last month. Below, you can explore the most recent smartwatches launched and stay informed as of September 2024.

1 Itel Alpha Pro Priced at Rs 1,649, the Itel Alpha Pro will be available for purchase via both online and through other retailers. Its features include: 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 460 x 460 pixels resolution, 700 nits brightness, 150+ watch faces

Single chip Bluetooth calling, Store up to 8 contacts

iPulse App support

100+ sports modes

24-hour health monitoring: Tracking for steps, calories, female health, heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and stress levels

Password protection, Find My Watch

300mAh battery, up to 7-day backup

Voice Assistant support