Smartwatches Launched in India: September 2024

Stay updated on the latest smartwatch releases in India with our detailed guide, featuring the newest offerings from renowned brands like Itel, BoAt, Noise, and more. We also have an article listing all the smartwatch launches for last month. Below, you can explore the most recent smartwatches launched and stay informed as of September 2024.
1Itel Alpha Pro
Priced at Rs 1,649, the Itel Alpha Pro will be available for purchase via both online and through other retailers. Its features include:
- 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 460 x 460 pixels resolution, 700 nits brightness, 150+ watch faces
- Single chip Bluetooth calling, Store up to 8 contacts
- iPulse App support
- 100+ sports modes
- 24-hour health monitoring: Tracking for steps, calories, female health, heart rate, sleep, SpO2, and stress levels
- Password protection, Find My Watch
- 300mAh battery, up to 7-day backup
- Voice Assistant support