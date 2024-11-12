Smartwatches Launched in India: November 2024

Stay updated on the latest smartwatch releases in India with our detailed guide, featuring the newest offerings from renowned brands like Itel, BoAt, Noise, and more. We also have an article listing all the smartwatch launches for last month. Below, you can explore the most recent smartwatches launched and stay informed as of November 2024.
1Just Corseca Sprint Pro JST716
Priced at Rs 10,999, the watch can be bought via leading retail stores and online platforms across India, including the company’s own website. Its features include:
- 1.43″ AMOLED display, 466×466 pixels resolution
- Bluetooth v5.4
- Multiple Sports modes
- Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and more
- IP68 rated
- XOFIT App support
2Just Corseca Sprint JST710
Priced at Rs 4,990, the smartwatch can be bought via leading retail stores and online platforms across India, including the company’s own website. Its features include:
- LED display
- Multiple sports modes
- Bluetooth calling
- Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, Breathing exercise function
- Built-in G-sensor
- XOFIT app support