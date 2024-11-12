Smartwatches Launched in India: November 2024

HomeGallerySmartwatches Launched in India: November 2024

Here’s a list of all the smartwatches that have launched in India in November 2024.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Stay updated on the latest smartwatch releases in India with our detailed guide, featuring the newest offerings from renowned brands like Itel, BoAt, Noise, and more. We also have an article listing all the smartwatch launches for last month. Below, you can explore the most recent smartwatches launched and stay informed as of November 2024.

1
Just Corseca Sprint Pro JST716

Just corseca sprint pro

Priced at Rs 10,999, the watch can be bought via leading retail stores and online platforms across India, including the company’s own website. Its features include:

  • 1.43″ AMOLED display, 466×466 pixels resolution
  • Bluetooth v5.4
  • Multiple Sports modes
  • Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and more
  • IP68 rated
  • XOFIT support

2
Just Corseca Sprint JST710

Just Corseca Sprint smartwatch

Priced at Rs 4,990, the smartwatch can be bought via leading retail stores and online platforms across India, including the company’s own website. Its features include:

  • LED display
  • Multiple sports modes
  • Bluetooth calling
  • Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, Breathing exercise function
  • Built-in G-sensor
  • XOFIT app support

