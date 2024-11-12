Smartwatches Launched in India: November 2024

Stay updated on the latest smartwatch releases in India with our detailed guide, featuring the newest offerings from renowned brands like Itel, BoAt, Noise, and more. We also have an article listing all the smartwatch launches for last month. Below, you can explore the most recent smartwatches launched and stay informed as of November 2024.

1 Just Corseca Sprint Pro JST716 Priced at Rs 10,999, the watch can be bought via leading retail stores and online platforms across India, including the company’s own website. Its features include: 1.43″ AMOLED display, 466×466 pixels resolution

Bluetooth v5.4

Multiple Sports modes

Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, and more

IP68 rated

XOFIT App support 2 Just Corseca Sprint JST710 Priced at Rs 4,990, the smartwatch can be bought via leading retail stores and online platforms across India, including the company’s own website. Its features include: LED display

Multiple sports modes

Bluetooth calling

Heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, Breathing exercise function

Built-in G-sensor

XOFIT app support