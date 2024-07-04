Smartwatches Launched in India: July 2024

Stay updated on the latest smartwatch releases in India with our detailed guide, featuring the newest offerings from renowned brands like Noise. Explore the most recent smartwatches launched and stay informed as of July 2024.

1 BoAt Lunar Oasis The boAt Lunar Oasis is now on sale starting at Rs 3,299. One can purchase it from boAt-lifestyle.com, Flipkart, and Amazon. Its features include: Hi-Tech SIFLI chipset

X1 processor

1.43-inch 2.5D Super AMOLED display, 466 x 466 ppi, 600 nits brightness, DIY Watch face studio

In-built GPS, MapmyIndia navigation support

BoAt Crest App support

Heart rate, sleep, SpO2 levels, and stress tracking

Sedentary reminder, Fitness Buddies, Wellness Crew, Custom Run plans, 700+ Active Modes, achievement badges

Music & camera control, Weather updates, Uber ride hailing, QR Code tray, Emergency SOS mode

Bluetooth calling

IP68 rated

Up to 7-day battery life 2 Noise Triumph The Noise Triumph carries a special price tag of Rs 1,899. It is offered in Black, Brown, Grey, and Dark Grey colours. The smartwatch can be purchased via Flipkart. Its features include: 1.85-inch display, 240 x 284 pixels resolution

Swappable dials

24 x 7 heart-rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, Sleep tracker, Stress tracker

Hydration, sedentary reminders

Multiple sports modes

Bluetooth calling

Up to 7-day battery

Weather updates, alarms, music control, calculator Read More: Smartwatches Launched In India: June 2024