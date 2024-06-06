Smartwatches Launched In India: June 2024

The NoiseFit Origin is priced at Rs 6,499 and is available in six colours such as Jet Black, Silver Grey, Midnight Black, Mosaic Blue, Classic Black, and Classic Brown. The smartwatch is available for purchase on Noise’s website and in Croma stores. It will also be available on Flipkart and Amazon.in from June 7. It’s features include:

Single cut stainless steel

1.46-inch AMOLED display, 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 600 nits brightness, 100+ cloud-based watch faces

Bluetooth v5.3, Bluetooth calling

Nebula UI, EN 1 Processor

Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen, SpO2, Sleep monitor, Stress measurement, Female cycle tracker

IP68 rated

Up to 7-day runtime

SoS, AI Voice Assistant, Do not disturb mode, Wrist-awake, Functional crown and more