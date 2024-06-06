Smartwatches Launched In India: June 2024

Stay updated on the latest smartwatch releases in India with our detailed guide, featuring the newest offerings from renowned brands like Garmin. Explore the most recent smartwatches launched and stay informed as of June 2024.
1Garmin Forerunner 165 Series
The Garmin Forerunner 165 Series is priced at Rs 33,490 and is available in four colors: Turquoise/Aqua, Black/Slate Grey, Mist Grey/Whitestone, and Berry/Lilac. It has a 2-year warranty and can be purchased at select premium brand stores.
- 1.2-inch AMOLED display, 390 x 390 pixels resolution, Always-on support
- Wrist-Based Running Power and Dynamics
- Training Effect
- Courses
- Garmin Connect app
- 25 Activity Profiles and Workouts
- Morning Report
- Bloody oxygen monitoring, Sleep Monitoring and Sleep Score
- Nap Detection
- Audio Prompts (only available on Forerunner 165 Music)
- 4GB storage
- GNSS GPS
- 5ATM rated
- Up to 11-day battery life
2NoiseFit Origin
The NoiseFit Origin is priced at Rs 6,499 and is available in six colours such as Jet Black, Silver Grey, Midnight Black, Mosaic Blue, Classic Black, and Classic Brown. The smartwatch is available for purchase on Noise’s website and in Croma stores. It will also be available on Flipkart and Amazon.in from June 7. It’s features include:
- Single cut stainless steel
- 1.46-inch AMOLED display, 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 600 nits brightness, 100+ cloud-based watch faces
- Bluetooth v5.3, Bluetooth calling
- Nebula UI, EN 1 Processor
- Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen, SpO2, Sleep monitor, Stress measurement, Female cycle tracker
- IP68 rated
- Up to 7-day runtime
- SoS, AI Voice Assistant, Do not disturb mode, Wrist-awake, Functional crown and more