Apple iPhone 16 Series Camera Details Leaked, Capture Button Functionality Also Detailed

Apple will reportedly launch the iPhone 16 series on September 10 and ahead of the launch, we now have a leak detailing the camera specs of the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. These specs suggest that the devices may get an upgraded ultrawide angle sensor on the back.

Leaked by AppleInsider, the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will have a redesigned camera module, containing vertically stacked Sensors instead of the diagonal implementation in former models. Renders showcasing this design have already been leaked in the past. The two cameras will seemingly consist of two sensors, including the primary wide camera that provides a 1X and 2X zoom, and a secondary ultra wide camera for the .5X zoom out.

The primary sensor, like in last year’s iPhone 15, will be a 48MP lens with an f/1.6 Aperture and 2X Optical Zoom telephoto capabilities. The ultrawide sensor though, will get a faster f/2.2 aperture from the f/2.4 it had before, allowing for better light intake in low-light shots. Moreover, the non-Pro model iPhones are also believed to support macro photography for the first time.

Coming to the Pro models, they’ll have the same setup as last year, including a wide camera, an ultra wide camera, and a telephoto camera. However, the Pro model will have an upgraded 5x telephoto sensor we saw last year only on the 15 Pro Max. This sensor will be shared with the iPhone 16 Pro Max as well, and will essentially replace the 3X telephoto lens we saw in the iPhone 15 Pro. This telephoto lens will be a 12MP sensor with an f/2.8 aperture.

The main sensor remains unchanged from iPhone 15 Pro devices, including a 48MP lens with an f/1.78 aperture. Finally, the iPhone 16 Pro and the Pro Max will feature an upgraded 48MP ultrawide angle sensor that will have the same pixel-binning feature as the primary camera. It will have .7 micrometer pixels when shooting at full Resolution or 1.4 micrometer when used as a quad pixel.

Aside from the hardware changes, Apple is also expected to bring support for a new image format with the iPhone 16, called JPEG-XL. It will sit alongside HEIF, JPEG, HEIF Max, ProRaw, and ProRAW Max that are currently offered.

The two Pro models will reportedly support 3K resolution video capture at 120 frames per second with Dolby Vision. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to shoot 1080p videos at either 120FPS or 240FPS or 4K at 60FPS.

Capture button in iPhone 16 series: Details to know

Details regarding the capture button have also been shared, confirming it will be coming to all four iPhone 16 models. It will be located on the lower-right corner. It is a capacitive button designed to be used exclusively by camera-specific apps. Users will be able to choose which camera app it opens once clicked, be they Apple’s or third-party ones.

Once in the camera app, it has a force-sensitive half-press that will rely on a developer API. This could, for example, lock the exposure and focus, before you press it completely to capture the photo. As it is capacitive, it can also act as a trackpad of sorts. Sliding your finger along the button, which is also tied to a developer API, can do different actions. Apple may use it to allow users to zoom in or out when on the viewfinder screen, choosing different filters, and more.