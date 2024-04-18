  1. Home
Vivo V30e 5G
Brand: Vivo
Category: Rumored Smartphones
  • Chipset Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
  • RAM (GB) 8
  • Storage (GB) 128, 256
  • Display 6.78-inch, 1080 x 2400 pixels
  • Front Camera 50MP
  • Primary Camera 50MP + 8MP
  • Battery 5500mAh
  • Operating System Android 14

The Vivo V30e will have a 3D curved AMOLED Display which should have the usual 120Hz refresh rate. The display should 6.78-inches in size. It will have a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera. The device will be backed by a 5500mAh battery.

Coming to the leaked specs, these include 44W fast charging, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Aside from this, it should have an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor on the back, a 50MP front facing sensor, and an IP64 rated body. It will run on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 out of the box.

Vivo V30e 5G Specs

Vivo V30e 5G Price and Other Info

Status Rumored
Memory Variants 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
Colour Options Red, Blue

Vivo V30e 5G Build & Design

Front Protection Glass Some Glass
Device Back Polycarbonate/Plastic

Vivo V30e 5G Phone Display

Screen Size (Inches) 6.78
Screen Type AMOLED
Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Screen Aspect Ratio 20:9
Refresh Rate 120 Hz
Touch Sampling Rate Unknown

Vivo V30e 5G Performance

Chipset Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Phone RAM 8 GB
Phone RAM Type LPDDR4x
Storage Capacity 128 GB, 256 GB
Storage Type UFS 2.2
Memory Card Slot N/A

Vivo V30e 5G Software

OS & UI FunTouch OS 14, Android 14

Vivo V30e 5G Cameras

Rear Camera Module Dual
Rear Camera Specs 50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX882 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
Rear Camera Features Aura Lighting
Front Camera Module Single
Front Camera Specs 50MP, f/2.2 aperture

Vivo V30e 5G Battery & Charging

Battery Capacity (mAh) 5500
Fast Charging
Charging Speed 44W
Wireless Charging
Reverse Charging

Vivo V30e 5G Network & Connectivity

Supported Networks 5G
SIM Slots Dual (nano)
Bluetooth v5.3
Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 6
USB Port USB Type-C
NFC Chip
Supported GPS Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS

Vivo V30e 5G Extra Features

3.5 mm Audio Jack
Set of Speakers Mono
Face Unlock
Fingerprint Reader In-display (Optical)
IR Blaster
Sensors Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
Water & Dust Proof Rating IP64

