The Vivo V30e will have a 3D curved AMOLED Display which should have the usual 120Hz refresh rate. The display should 6.78-inches in size. It will have a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera. The device will be backed by a 5500mAh battery.
Coming to the leaked specs, these include 44W fast charging, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Aside from this, it should have an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor on the back, a 50MP front facing sensor, and an IP64 rated body. It will run on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 out of the box.
|Status
|Rumored
|Memory Variants
|8/128 GB, 8/256 GB
|Colour Options
|Red, Blue
|Front Protection Glass
|Some Glass
|Device Back
|Polycarbonate/Plastic
|Screen Size (Inches)
|6.78
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Screen Aspect Ratio
|20:9
|Refresh Rate
|120 Hz
|Touch Sampling Rate
|Unknown
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
|Phone RAM
|8 GB
|Phone RAM Type
|LPDDR4x
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB, 256 GB
|Storage Type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory Card Slot
|N/A
|OS & UI
|FunTouch OS 14, Android 14
|Rear Camera Module
|Dual
|Rear Camera Specs
|50MP f/1.8 Sony IMX882 primary sensor + 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor
|Rear Camera Features
|Aura Lighting
|Front Camera Module
|Single
|Front Camera Specs
|50MP, f/2.2 aperture
|Battery Capacity (mAh)
|5500
|Fast Charging
|Charging Speed
|44W
|Wireless Charging
|Reverse Charging
|Supported Networks
|5G
|SIM Slots
|Dual (nano)
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|Wi-Fi
|Wi-Fi 6
|USB Port
|USB Type-C
|NFC Chip
|Supported GPS
|Dual Band GPS, AGPS, GLONASS
|3.5 mm Audio Jack
|Set of Speakers
|Mono
|Face Unlock
|Fingerprint Reader
|In-display (Optical)
|IR Blaster
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gravity Sensor, Proximity
|Water & Dust Proof Rating
|IP64