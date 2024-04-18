The Vivo V30e will have a 3D curved AMOLED Display which should have the usual 120Hz refresh rate. The display should 6.78-inches in size. It will have a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main camera. The device will be backed by a 5500mAh battery.

Coming to the leaked specs, these include 44W fast charging, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Aside from this, it should have an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor on the back, a 50MP front facing sensor, and an IP64 rated body. It will run on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14 out of the box.