OnePlus Ace 3V Revealed; Could Be The OnePlus Nord 4 For India

OnePlus has recently announced the launch of the Nord CE 4 in India and has revealed it’s design as well as it’s Processor details. It seems like another new OnePlus device is also in the works which could launch in China as the OnePlus Ace 3V but could debut globally as the OnePlus Nord 4.

The OnePlus Ace 3V front design was revealed by OnePlus China President Li Jie Louis on Weibo. As per the image shared by him, the device seems to be sporting thin bezels all around the display. The power key and volume buttons are located on the right side of the phone while the brand’s signature Alert Slider resides on the left side. Some leaks suggest that the rear design of the handset could look similar to that of the Nord CE 4.

Apart from this, Li Jie confirmed that the device will be coming with some AI features built in. Then, OnePlus also confirmed via its China website that the device will be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC that will use the same architecture as Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

Other specs of the device were leaked back in January of this year, including an OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, it may be backed up by a 5,500mAh battery that supports 100W charging. The device could get a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens along with an auxiliary sensor.

This device may launch in India and in other parts of the world as the OnePlus Nord 4. While OnePlus hasn’t been fond of the number ‘4’, it broke that trend when it announced the Nord CE 4 earlier this week. However, details about the India launch of the device are scarce at the moment.