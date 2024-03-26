Smartphones Launching in April 2024: Motorola Edge 50 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 4, & More

One of the new premium mid-range smartphones comes from Motorola in April 2024. it will be dubbed the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, and as confirmed by the brand itself, the device will sport a 6.7-inch pOLED curved display with a Resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display will boast Pantone-validated colours, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR 10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 2000 nits peak brightness. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor will power it.

We expect it to sport up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Aside from that, the device will have a triple rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor that will double as a macro sensor, and a telephoto sensor. At the front, it will get a 50MP sensor with auto focus support.

The device will pack a 4500mAh battery with support for 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It should also have stereo speakers. The handset will be IP68 rated and will receive upgrades until Android 17, which accounts for three years of OS upgrades.

Launch Date Motorola Edge 50 Pro (Confirmed)

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will launch in India on April 3, 2024, at 12 noon. It will be available via the brand’s website, Flipkart, and other mainline retail stores.

Price of Motorola Edge 50 Pro (Expected)

The handset is expected to be priced below Rs 30,000, considering the specifications it boasts of. However, this is just speculation, and nothing has been confirmed so far.