Smartphones Launching in April 2024: Motorola Edge 50 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 4, & More

As we enter April 2024, the smartphone industry is already hyped for new launches. The market is poised for the arrival of the OnePlus Nord CE 4, a launch that’s been etched in the calendar. Meanwhile, the tech community is abuzz with whispers and conjectures about other smartphones that are yet to be officially announced. For tech enthusiasts and savvy consumers looking to stay ahead of the curve, here’s an expanded list of smartphones that are expected to grace the market in April 2024.
1Motorola EDGE 50 Pro (India Launch)
One of the new premium mid-range smartphones comes from Motorola in April 2024. it will be dubbed the Motorola Edge 50 Pro, and as confirmed by the brand itself, the device will sport a 6.7-inch pOLED curved display with a Resolution of 1.5K and a refresh rate of 144Hz. The display will boast Pantone-validated colours, Gorilla Glass 5 protection, HDR 10+ support, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and 2000 nits peak brightness. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor will power it.
We expect it to sport up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Aside from that, the device will have a triple rear camera setup, including an OIS-assisted 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide angle sensor that will double as a macro sensor, and a telephoto sensor. At the front, it will get a 50MP sensor with auto focus support.
The device will pack a 4500mAh battery with support for 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It should also have stereo speakers. The handset will be IP68 rated and will receive upgrades until Android 17, which accounts for three years of OS upgrades.
Launch Date Motorola Edge 50 Pro (Confirmed)
The Motorola Edge 50 Pro will launch in India on April 3, 2024, at 12 noon. It will be available via the brand’s website, Flipkart, and other mainline retail stores.
Price of Motorola Edge 50 Pro (Expected)
The handset is expected to be priced below Rs 30,000, considering the specifications it boasts of. However, this is just speculation, and nothing has been confirmed so far.
2OnePlus Nord CE 4 (India Launch)
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 will house the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor under the hood. While the rest of the device’s specifications are under wraps, one can expect it to have a 6.72-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and a full-HD+ resolution.
The handset may be backed by a 5000mAh battery with 100W Fast charging support. As for connectivity options, it may get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC and a USB-C port for charging. There’s an IR blaster on the top, and a stereo speaker setup may also be included on the device.
The device could have a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor for optics. There could be a 16MP sensor on the front, while it will also be equipped with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
Launch Date OnePlus Nord CE 4 (Confirmed)
The OnePlus Nord CE 4 has been confirmed to debut in India on April 1, 2024 at 6:30 PM IST.
Price OnePlus Nord CE 4 (Expected)
The Nord CE 4 could be priced under Rs 30,000, making it a direct competitor to the Motorola Edge 50 Pro.
3Samsung Galaxy M55 5G (India Launch)
Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy M55 5G in India later in April 2024, which will be one of its mid-range smartphones. The brand has already confirmed the existence of the Galaxy M55 with model number SM-M556B/DS via the company’s support websites for India, Latin America, and the Levant regions.
The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor would power the device. It should have at least 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB storage and should run on One UI 6.1 based on Android 14. The phone is said to be backed up by a 5,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging. It likely gets a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64Mp primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The device should get a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and a full-HD+ resolution.
Launch Date Galaxy M55 5G (Expected)
Samsung is rumoured to launch the Galaxy M55 5G in India sometime during April 2024. However, an exact release date remains unconfirmed.
Price Galaxy M55 5G (Expected)
As per our expectations and Samsung’s previous pricing trends, we feel Samsung may price the Galaxy M55 in India at around Rs 30,000. However, this is just speculation, and Samsung has not confirmed anything officially.
4Realme GT Neo 6 SE (China Launch)
While the brand has confirmed some of the specs of its upcoming GT Neo 6 SE, a tipster on Weibo has already shared the device’s render. According to the confirmed specs by Realme, the GT Neo 6 SE will sport the world’s brightest screen with 6000 nits peak brightness. It will be a 1.5K BOE 1.5K OLED screen with 0.5-120Hz adaptive refresh, 94.2% screen-to-body ratio and 2160Hz PWM dimming.
The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor and could pack a 5500mAh battery with support for 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. Aside from this, it may get a 64MP Sony sensor on the pack, paired with an ultra-wide angle sensor. More information about the handset may be revealed in the coming days.
Launch Date Realme GT Neo 6 SE (Expected)
The Realme GT Neo 6 SE will launch in China in April, but a concrete release date is uncertain at the moment.
Price Realme GT Neo 6 SE (Expected)
The GT Neo 6 SE may have a price tag of below Rs 40,000 when converting Chinese Yuan to Indian National Rupee.
5Infinix Note 40 Series (India Launch)
Infinix Note 40 series smartphones debuted globally earlier in March and they will debut in India in April 2024. The series consists of four models such as the Note 40 Pro+ 5G, Note 40 Pro 5G, Note 40 Pro (4G) and the Note 40.
The top-end model, which is the Note 40 Pro+ 5G, sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2436 pixels) 3D curved AMOLED Display with 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The display supports 2160Hz PWM dimming and has Corning Gorilla Glass protection.
It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable up to 2TB. It gets a triple rear camera setup including a 108MP f/1.75 primary sensor, 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor and a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor. At the front, they have a 32MP f/2.2 camera for selfies and video calls.
The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ 5G is backed up by a 4600mAh battery with 100W Fast charging and 20W wireless charging. Connectivity options on the smartphones include 4G, 5G, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi 5. They also come with an IR blaster, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, light sensor, Sar sensor, g-sensor, and proximity sensor. Further, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and an X-Axis motor for gaming. They also include dual speakers tuned by JBL and come with an IP53-rated build for dust and water resistance.
Launch Date Infinix Note 40 Series(Expected)
While Infinix has confirmed the launch of Note 40 series in India, it still hasn’t revealed an exact launch date.
Price Infinix Note 40 Series (Expected)
The Infinix Note 40 Pro+ carries a starting price tag of $309 (approx Rs 25,600) while the Note 40 Pro 5G starts at $289 (approx Rs 23,900) for the base configurations in global markets. The Infinix Note 40 starts at $199 (approx Rs 16,500) whereas the Note 40 Pro 4G starts at $259 (approx Rs 21,400) for the base models. The brand may replicate these price tags for the Indian market also.
6Realme 12x 5G (India Launch)
Realme has also confirmed the launch of 12x 5G in India, among the other smartphones launching in April 2024. The brand is claiming it to be the “Entry-level 5G Killer”. Realme has confirmed that it will be having 45W fast charging support, MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ under the hood, a VC Cooling system, a 5000mAh battery and Air Gestures support as well.
Aside from this, as the device is already available for purchase in China, one can expect other specs to remain similar to the Chinese model. The device could sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 625 nits peak brightness. The device will have a 50MP primary camera, a secondary sensor, and an 8MP front camera for selfies. It runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 out-of-the-box.
Launch Date Realme 12x 5G (Confirmed)
As confirmed by Realme, the 12x 5G will launch in India on April 2 at 12PM IST.
Price Realme 12x 5G (Expected)
Considering the device is an entry-level offering, Realme may price it at around Rs 15,000. The 12GB + 256GB model sells for CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 16,300) and 12GB + 512GB model retails for CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 18,700) in China.