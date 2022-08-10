Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro First Look: Has it gotten better?

HomeGallerySamsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro First Look: Has it gotten better?

Here’s a first look at the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Samsung has announced a bunch of hardware today and one of it is the Buds 2 Pro TWS earbuds. The earbuds are successors to the Galaxy Buds Pro that launched in January of 2021. The new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro come with Samsung’s latest Bluetooth codec, auto switch feature and a lot more. Here’s our first look at the new TWS earbuds from Samsung:

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Design

The Buds 2 Pro have more or less a similar design as the first generation Buds Pro. They come in a square shaped case which has a lot of curves to it. As for the buds themselves, they are now 15 percent smaller, with a “secure fit that is engineered to prevent rotation”, per Samsung. The comfort level of the Buds 2 Pro is yet to be tested by us but our initial impressions of the buds are showing a positive sign.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Audio Quality

The Buds 2 Pro now come with Hi-Fi 24bit Audio, which offers high-dynamic range. With the new Samsung seamless codec(SSC HiFi), quality music is enabled to transfer without a pause. There’s also the new coaxial 2-way speaker for an enhanced experience. During our brief time with Buds 2 Pro, the audio quality was very good. However, ANC performance has to be tested at the moment.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Features

The Buds 2 Pro come with a number of features. One being where you locate the buds even when they are in the case. Moreover, when you need to answer an urgent call during a gaming session or while watching a movie on your tablet, the Buds 2 Pro can seamlessly switch the audio connection to your phone with a touch of a finger. The Buds 2 Pro now features Auto Switch to provide effortless transition between devices.

