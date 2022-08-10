Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro First Look: Has it gotten better?

The Buds 2 Pro have more or less a similar design as the first generation Buds Pro. They come in a square shaped case which has a lot of curves to it. As for the buds themselves, they are now 15 percent smaller, with a “secure fit that is engineered to prevent rotation”, per Samsung. The comfort level of the Buds 2 Pro is yet to be tested by us but our initial impressions of the buds are showing a positive sign.