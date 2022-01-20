Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Camera Review

Night mode shots are decent at best as the details take a big hit. You cannot expect a lot of colours but yes, they do remain intact to some extent. With the night mode ON, while the colours remain mostly the same, the photo gets slightly brighter with the details increasing by some amount.

Finally, we think that the Galaxy S21 FE has a good camera setup that allows for capturing great shots. While it may not be as good as a flagship, for example, the iPhone 13 Pro, it is as good as it gets at a price point of Rs 50,000. At this price, you also get a OnePlus 9 that has Hasselblad tuned cameras along with sensors that have a higher megapixel count. Despite that, the Galaxy S21 FE manages to click photos that can easily compete with a flagship in the same price range. Yes there are a few exceptions such as the Vivo X70 Pro that have slightly better cameras in our opinion.

Apart from that, you get an all-rounder setup that doesn’t miss out anywhere and doesn’t lack anything. We think the cameras are worth the price of the Galaxy S21 FE and is definitely recommendable. Stay tuned for our full review of the device where we’ll talk in detail about the performance of the Galaxy S21 FE along with how long does its battery last and if the 120Hz panel is good enough at its price.