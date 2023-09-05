Nine Latest Smartwatches

Smartwatches are more than just timepieces that can sync with your smartphone. They are also capable of monitoring your health, fitness, sleep, and other aspects of your well-being. India being a major market for accessory-focused brands, a range of smartwatch launches are taking place every week. So here’s a list of recent smartwatches that have launched in India:

1 Fire-boltt Asteroid The Fire-Boltt Asteroid is available in multiple colours including Black, Orange, Yellow, and Silver. It can be purchased via the company’s website and Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. It’s features include: 1.43-inch 60Hz AMOLED screen, Always-on support, 466 x 466 pixels resolution

Metal Body

Bluetooth Calling, Call history, Quick dial pad, Sync contacts

Rotating crown

123 Sports modes

Voice Assistant support

Sleep, SpO2 and Heart rate tracking, Women’s health monitoring

IP67 rated 2 Fire-boltt Vogue The Fire-Boltt Vogue carries a price tag of Rs 2,199 and it can be purchased from the brand’s website and Amazon. It has features like: 2.05-inch display, 428 x 516 pixels resolution, Always-on support, 500+ cloud-based watch faces

Stainless steel body, rotating crown

105 sports modes

Voice assistant support

SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, menstrual tracking support

IP68 rated

Bluetooth calling via in-built mic, speaker

Smart notifications, weather updates, music and camera control 3 Wings Prime The Wings Prime smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,499 and is available for purchase via Flipkart. It’s feature set includes: 1.96-inch LCD panel, 200+ watch faces, 60Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, 2.5D curved glass

Bluetooth v5.3, Bluetooth calling, ability to save contacts

130+ sports modes

Heart rate tracker, SpO2 sensor, steps, counter, sleep cycle tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking

Up to 7-day battery backup, 3-day with bluetooth calling enabled

In-built games

QR code for receiving payments, camera controls, calculator

AI voice assistant

Metal body

SOS emergency gesture controls, real-time GPS position tracking 4 Pebble Game of Thrones Smartwatch Pebble’s latest launch is it’s Game of Thrones-themed smartwatch that is priced at Rs 5,499 and is available in Black, Grey, and Gold colour options. It can be purchased via Pebble’s own website and Amazon with the following set of features: 1.43-inch AMOLED display, optional always-on mode

Leather strap

Bluetooth calling

Support for SpO2, heart rate, and sleep monitoring

IP67 rated

Up to 7-day battery backup

In-built calculator, alarm clock, torch feature, stopwatch, and music controls 5 Amazfit Bip 5 The Amazfit Bip 5 comes at a price of Rs 7,499. It is available in three colours: Soft Black, Cream White, and Pastel Pink. Indian consumers can purchase the Amazfit Bip 5 on Amazon, starting 31st August 2023. It’s features include: 1.91″ HD color display, 2.5D tempered glass

70+ Watch Faces

Bluetooth calling via built-in microphone and speaker

30+ mini-games

Sleep quality monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, PAI health assessment, health alerts for various metrics

BioTracker PPG sensor

120 sports

Support for third-party fitness applications like Strava, Komoot, and Adidas Running through the Zepp App, also supports Google Fit and Apple Health

Ability to utilise four distinct satellite positioning systems 6 Ambrane Marble The smartwatch is available in Alpine Green Magnetic, Black, Green, Metallic Black, and Brown shades. It is priced at Rs 2,799 and is available via Ambrane online store and Flipkart with the following features: 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 1000 nits brightness, Always-on-Display mode, 2.5D curved tempered glass

Rotatory Crown

100+ sports modes

SpO2 and 24×7 Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Pressure Measurement, Menstrual Cycle tracking, Sleep tracking, and Breath Training

UniPair Technology for quick one-touch pairing

Bluetooth calling via in-built mic & speaker

IP68 rated

Up to 7-day battery

Remote Camera and Music Player, Voice Assistance, All Message Notifications, Sedentary Alert, Alarm, Timer and Find Phone support Read More: CMF by Nothing’ upcoming product lineup leaked: Smartwatch, Wall Charger and more 7 Fire-boltt Commando The Fire-boltt commando can be bought in Orange, Black, Camo Green, Camo Grey, and Gold Black hues. The smartwatch will be sold for an introductory price tag of Rs 2,999. It can be availed via Flipkart and it’s features include: 1.91-inch AMOLED display, 410 x 502 pixels resolution, Always-On display, 500 nits peak brightness

Rugged body along with a zinc alloy middle frame

Rotatory crown

120 sports modes

Sleep monitoring, SpO2 blood oxygen mapping, heart rate tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking

Bluetooth calling

Up to 8-day battery backup

Music and camera control, and smart notifications

IP68 rated 8 BoAt Ultima Prism The boAt Ultima Prism smartwatch, priced at Rs 2599 for leather and silicone strap variants and Rs 2799 for the metallic strap variant. Availability colour shades include Active Black, Warm Grey, Deep Blue, Burgundy, Brown Leather, and Steel Black with a metallic strap. It is available for purchase through the Boat website and Flipkart. It’s features are: Also See: Latest Smartwatches launched in August 2023 1.96-inch HD always-on AMOLED screen, 410 x 502 pixels, 650 nits brightness

Crest Plus OS

Bluetooth calling, Quick Dial Pad to save up to 20 contacts on the watch

700+ sports modes

IPX5 rated

Google Fit, Apple Health sync support

Heart rate, SpO2 tracking

Sedentary alerts, camera control, live cricket scores, music control, weather updates, alarms, countdowns, stopwatch, “Do Not Disturb” mode, Find Phone support

Up to 7-day battery backup 9 Boult Sterling Pro The Boult Sterling Pro has a price tag of Rs 2,499. It is available in Black and Silver colours and is available for purchase from the brand’s official website and Flipkart. It has the following features: 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 466 x 466 pixels, 800 nits peak brightness

Heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep and stress tracker, blood pressure and menstrual cycle monitor

IP68 rated

100 sports modes

Google Fit and Apple Health sync

Bluetooth calling with in-built mic, speaker

Support for Find my phone, weather updates, AI assistant, and more