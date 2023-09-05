Nine Latest Smartwatches

Smartwatches are more than just timepieces that can sync with your smartphone. They are also capable of monitoring your health, fitness, sleep, and other aspects of your well-being. India being a major market for accessory-focused brands, a range of smartwatch launches are taking place every week. So here’s a list of recent smartwatches that have launched in India:
1Fire-boltt Asteroid
The Fire-Boltt Asteroid is available in multiple colours including Black, Orange, Yellow, and Silver. It can be purchased via the company’s website and Amazon at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. It’s features include:
- 1.43-inch 60Hz AMOLED screen, Always-on support, 466 x 466 pixels resolution
- Metal Body
- Bluetooth Calling, Call history, Quick dial pad, Sync contacts
- Rotating crown
- 123 Sports modes
- Voice Assistant support
- Sleep, SpO2 and Heart rate tracking, Women’s health monitoring
- IP67 rated
2Fire-boltt Vogue
The Fire-Boltt Vogue carries a price tag of Rs 2,199 and it can be purchased from the brand’s website and Amazon. It has features like:
- 2.05-inch display, 428 x 516 pixels resolution, Always-on support, 500+ cloud-based watch faces
- Stainless steel body, rotating crown
- 105 sports modes
- Voice assistant support
- SpO2 and heart rate monitoring, menstrual tracking support
- IP68 rated
- Bluetooth calling via in-built mic, speaker
- Smart notifications, weather updates, music and camera control
3Wings Prime
The Wings Prime smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,499 and is available for purchase via Flipkart. It’s feature set includes:
- 1.96-inch LCD panel, 200+ watch faces, 60Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, 2.5D curved glass
- Bluetooth v5.3, Bluetooth calling, ability to save contacts
- 130+ sports modes
- Heart rate tracker, SpO2 sensor, steps, counter, sleep cycle tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking
- Up to 7-day battery backup, 3-day with bluetooth calling enabled
- In-built games
- QR code for receiving payments, camera controls, calculator
- AI voice assistant
- Metal body
- SOS emergency gesture controls, real-time GPS position tracking
4Pebble Game of Thrones Smartwatch
Pebble’s latest launch is it’s Game of Thrones-themed smartwatch that is priced at Rs 5,499 and is available in Black, Grey, and Gold colour options. It can be purchased via Pebble’s own website and Amazon with the following set of features:
- 1.43-inch AMOLED display, optional always-on mode
- Leather strap
- Bluetooth calling
- Support for SpO2, heart rate, and sleep monitoring
- IP67 rated
- Up to 7-day battery backup
- In-built calculator, alarm clock, torch feature, stopwatch, and music controls
5Amazfit Bip 5
The Amazfit Bip 5 comes at a price of Rs 7,499. It is available in three colours: Soft Black, Cream White, and Pastel Pink. Indian consumers can purchase the Amazfit Bip 5 on Amazon, starting 31st August 2023. It’s features include:
- 1.91″ HD color display, 2.5D tempered glass
- 70+ Watch Faces
- Bluetooth calling via built-in microphone and speaker
- 30+ mini-games
- Sleep quality monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, PAI health assessment, health alerts for various metrics
- BioTracker PPG sensor
- 120 sports
- Support for third-party fitness applications like Strava, Komoot, and Adidas Running through the Zepp App, also supports Google Fit and Apple Health
- Ability to utilise four distinct satellite positioning systems
6Ambrane Marble
The smartwatch is available in Alpine Green Magnetic, Black, Green, Metallic Black, and Brown shades. It is priced at Rs 2,799 and is available via Ambrane online store and Flipkart with the following features:
- 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 1000 nits brightness, Always-on-Display mode, 2.5D curved tempered glass
- Rotatory Crown
- 100+ sports modes
- SpO2 and 24×7 Heart Rate Monitoring, Blood Pressure Measurement, Menstrual Cycle tracking, Sleep tracking, and Breath Training
- UniPair Technology for quick one-touch pairing
- Bluetooth calling via in-built mic & speaker
- IP68 rated
- Up to 7-day battery
- Remote Camera and Music Player, Voice Assistance, All Message Notifications, Sedentary Alert, Alarm, Timer and Find Phone support
7Fire-boltt Commando
The Fire-boltt commando can be bought in Orange, Black, Camo Green, Camo Grey, and Gold Black hues. The smartwatch will be sold for an introductory price tag of Rs 2,999. It can be availed via Flipkart and it’s features include:
- 1.91-inch AMOLED display, 410 x 502 pixels resolution, Always-On display, 500 nits peak brightness
- Rugged body along with a zinc alloy middle frame
- Rotatory crown
- 120 sports modes
- Sleep monitoring, SpO2 blood oxygen mapping, heart rate tracking, and menstrual cycle tracking
- Bluetooth calling
- Up to 8-day battery backup
- Music and camera control, and smart notifications
- IP68 rated
8BoAt Ultima Prism
The boAt Ultima Prism smartwatch, priced at Rs 2599 for leather and silicone strap variants and Rs 2799 for the metallic strap variant. Availability colour shades include Active Black, Warm Grey, Deep Blue, Burgundy, Brown Leather, and Steel Black with a metallic strap. It is available for purchase through the Boat website and Flipkart. It’s features are:
- 1.96-inch HD always-on AMOLED screen, 410 x 502 pixels, 650 nits brightness
- Crest Plus OS
- Bluetooth calling, Quick Dial Pad to save up to 20 contacts on the watch
- 700+ sports modes
- IPX5 rated
- Google Fit, Apple Health sync support
- Heart rate, SpO2 tracking
- Sedentary alerts, camera control, live cricket scores, music control, weather updates, alarms, countdowns, stopwatch, “Do Not Disturb” mode, Find Phone support
- Up to 7-day battery backup
9Boult Sterling Pro
The Boult Sterling Pro has a price tag of Rs 2,499. It is available in Black and Silver colours and is available for purchase from the brand’s official website and Flipkart. It has the following features:
- 1.43-inch AMOLED display, 466 x 466 pixels, 800 nits peak brightness
- Heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep and stress tracker, blood pressure and menstrual cycle monitor
- IP68 rated
- 100 sports modes
- Google Fit and Apple Health sync
- Bluetooth calling with in-built mic, speaker
- Support for Find my phone, weather updates, AI assistant, and more