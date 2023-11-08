New TWS earbuds, wireless neckband launched: November 2023

The TWS earbuds market is ever-changing, with continuous product and feature advancements. To keep you in the loop, we’ve assembled a lineup of the freshest TWS and neckband earbuds releases in November 2023, perfect for those seeking an upgrade or those looking for a new one. Do keep tabs on this article as we’ll continuously be updating it with new products as and when they launch in India.
1U&i Vengo series
Available in blue and black, the U&i Vengo Series neckband is priced at Rs 2,799 and is available from U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India. It’s features include:
- 3mW earphone drivers
- Magnetic attachment
- 300mAh battery, up to 50-hour playtime
- USB-C charging
- Vibration for calls
- In-built mic
2U&i Trans 2.0 Series
Available in orange, yellow, purple and black, the U&i Trans 2.0 Series is priced at Rs 2,199 and is available from U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India. It’s features include:
- Two 3mW speaker drivers
- Bluetooth v5.3
- 2200 ohms impedance
- Built-in mic
- 300mAh battery, up to 40-hour playback time
3Boston Levin Storm 9
Listed for as low as Rs 1,170 on Nykaa and Rs 1,423 on its own website, the Storm 9 TWS earbuds has features like:
- ABS material, skin-friendly silicone ear tips
- 13mm dynamic drivers
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Touch controls
- Up to 25-hour battery backup, 7-hour single charge playtime
- LCD-equipped charging
- IPX5 rated