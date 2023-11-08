HomeGalleryNew TWS earbuds, wireless neckband launched: November 2023

New TWS earbuds, wireless neckband launched: November 2023

Here’s a list of all the TWS earbuds that have launched in India in the month of November 2023 so far.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Amazon prime day sale 2023

The TWS earbuds market is ever-changing, with continuous product and feature advancements. To keep you in the loop, we’ve assembled a lineup of the freshest TWS and neckband earbuds releases in November 2023, perfect for those seeking an upgrade or those looking for a new one. Do keep tabs on this article as we’ll continuously be updating it with new products as and when they launch in India.

1
U&i Vengo series

Available in blue and black, the U&i Vengo Series neckband is priced at Rs 2,799 and is available from U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India. It’s features include:

  • 3mW earphone drivers
  • Magnetic attachment
  • 300mAh battery, up to 50-hour playtime
  • USB-C charging
  • Vibration for calls
  • In-built mic

2
U&i Trans 2.0 Series

Available in orange, yellow, purple and black, the U&i Trans 2.0 Series is priced at Rs 2,199 and is available from U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India. It’s features include:

  • Two 3mW speaker drivers
  • Bluetooth v5.3
  • 2200 ohms impedance
  • Built-in mic
  • 300mAh battery, up to 40-hour playback time

3
Boston Levin Storm 9

Listed for as low as Rs 1,170 on Nykaa and Rs 1,423 on its own website, the Storm 9 TWS earbuds has features like:

  • ABS material, skin-friendly silicone ear tips
  • 13mm dynamic drivers
  • Bluetooth v5.3
  • Touch controls
  • Up to 25-hour battery backup, 7-hour single charge playtime
  • LCD-equipped charging
  • IPX5 rated

