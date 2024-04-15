April 2024: TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched in India

The month of April heralds the arrival of new TWS earbuds, a rapidly growing market filled with brands such as CMF by Nothing, BoAt, Noise and others. Here is a roundup of all the TWS earbuds that were launched in India in April 2024.
1Realme Buds T110
The Realme Buds T110 are available in Country Green, Jazz Blue, Punk Black shades and are priced at Rs 1,499. They’ll be available for Rs 1,299 for a limited time. It will go on sale from 19th April 2024, 12 Noon onwards on realme.com & Flipkart. It’s features include:
- 10mm dynamic bass drivers
- 38-hour total playback time
- AI Environmental Noise Cancellation
- Bluetooth v5.4
- 88ms low latency
- IPX5 rated
- Touch controls
2Truke Buds Q1 Lite
The Truke Buds Q1 Lite comes in Metal Back, Champagne Gold, and Rose Red colors and is priced at Rs 999. As for a special launch day offer, buyers can get it for Rs 899. It’s features include:
- 12.4mm Titanium drivers
- 40ms Ultra Low Latency with dedicated Game mode
- Quad Mics
- Environmental Noise Cancellation
- Bluetooth v5.4
- Up to 48-hour playback time; 10 hrs of playtime on single charge
- USB Type-C Fast charging
- Touch controls
- Voice assistant support