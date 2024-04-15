HomeGalleryApril 2024: TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched in India

April 2024: TWS Earbuds, Neckbands Launched in India

It may be a little hard to maintain the list of launches in the TWS earbuds segment and then compare them with each other so here we are to help you with April 2024 launches

By Abhishek Malhotra

The month of April heralds the arrival of new TWS earbuds, a rapidly growing market filled with brands such as CMF by Nothing, BoAt, Noise and others. Here is a roundup of all the TWS earbuds that were launched in India in April 2024.

1
Realme Buds T110

The Realme Buds T110 are available in Country Green, Jazz Blue, Punk Black shades and are priced at Rs 1,499. They’ll be available for Rs 1,299 for a limited time. It will go on sale from 19th April 2024, 12 Noon onwards on realme.com & Flipkart. It’s features include:

  • 10mm dynamic bass drivers
  • 38-hour total playback time
  • AI Environmental Noise Cancellation
  • Bluetooth v5.4
  • 88ms low latency
  • IPX5 rated
  • Touch controls

2
Truke Buds Q1 Lite

The Truke Buds Q1 Lite comes in Metal Back, Champagne Gold, and Rose Red colors and is priced at Rs 999. As for a special launch day offer, buyers can get it for Rs 899. It’s features include:

  • 12.4mm Titanium drivers
  • 40ms Ultra Low with dedicated Game mode
  • Quad Mics
  • Environmental Noise Cancellation
  • Bluetooth v5.4
  • Up to 48-hour playback time; 10 hrs of playtime on single charge
  • USB
  • Touch controls
  • Voice assistant support

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

MORE PICTURE STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.