HomeGalleryLG Gram 2023 series laptops launched in India: Know Price, Specifications

LG Gram 2023 series laptops launched in India: Know Price, Specifications

LG has announced the launch of its 2023 lineup of Gram laptops including Gram 14, Gram 16 and the Gram 17.

By Abhishek Malhotra
LG Gram 2023 series

Highlights

  • LG 2023 Gram lineup of laptops have launched in India
  • LG Gram 2023 series comes in three sizes
  • LG Ultra PC, LG Gram Style and Gram 2-in-1 have also been updated

LG has unveiled its 2023 series of Gram laptops, which are some of the slimmest laptops the company makes. The new models that have been announced include LG Gram (17Z90R, 16Z90R, and 14Z90R), LG Gram Style (14Z90RS), LG Gram 2-in-1 (16T90R) and LG UltraPC (16U70Q). Read on to know more about them.

1
LG Gram 2023: Price, Specs

The new LG Gram 2023 series includes three models, out of which the LG Gram 14 starts at Rs 1,27,000, while the LG Gram 16 and Gram 17 are priced starting at Rs 1,42,990.

LG Gram 2023 line-up is powered with Intel EVO certificated 13th Gen Core Processor and LPDDR5 6000 MHz RAM & Gen.4 NVMe (x2). The series comes with features such as a variable refresh rate, 16:10 WQXGA display, DCI-P3 99% color reproduction, anti-glare IPS display with 400nits brightness, ultra-lightweight construction, long battery life, and strong durability, according to the brand.

The New software edition Intel Unison and LG Sync on Mobile allows transmission along with sharing of calls and text messaging. LG Security Guard, LG Glance by Mirametrix, and face login capabilities have also been incorporated into the devices for enhanced security.

2
LG Gram Style: Price, Specs

LG Gram Style 2023

The LG Gram Style is offered in 14-inch version (model 14Z90RS) and starts at Rs 1,42,990. LG Gram Style model sports a glass design that makes it shine and shift dynamically, moving and changing depending on the light and angle. The laptop has a ‘hidden’ haptic touchpad with soft LED backlighting that illuminates at the user’s touch.

It sports a 16:10, OLED Anti-Glare Low Reflection display with a high refresh rate and features an Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P-Core CPU and a Gen4 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD). Like all other models in the 2023 Gram lineup, the 14Z90RS support Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI connectivity, and offer atmospheric audio with Dolby Atmos, which is new to LG gram this year.

Read More: LG debuts 6-in-1 convertible DualCool Inverter ACs in India, also begins local manufacturing of compressors

3
LG Gram 2-in-1: Price, Specs

LG Gram 2-in-1

LG Gram 2-in-1 also upgraded in 2023. The new 2-in-1, which comes in 16-inch size (models 16T90R), starts at Rs 2,05,000. It gives users the freedom to switch from laptop to tablet, or vice versa. Along with its 4-way slim bezel design and aluminium frame, the latest ‘convertible’ gram boasts a suite of pre-installed notetaking and drawing applications optimized for use with the LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0).

Also See:

Acer launches new Laptops, Chromebook, Monitors and Air…

It is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor, paired with Iris XE graphics, up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2(2280) Dual Gen4 SSD slots. It also has FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic, Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Stereo speaker with Smart amp, mega cooling 4.0 thermal and more.

4
LG Ultra PC: Price, Specs

LG Ultra PC 2023

Starting at Rs 1,04,000, the LG Ultra PC offers a large high-resolution display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The anti-glare IPS display provides a comfortable and vibrant viewing experience, free from distracting screen reflections even in brightly lit environments. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, the Ultra PC offers LPDDR4x RAM and dual NVMe slots SSD. It also has stereo speakers and runs on Windows 11 Home.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

MORE PICTURE STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.