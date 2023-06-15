LG Gram 2023 series laptops launched in India: Know Price, Specifications

LG has unveiled its 2023 series of Gram laptops, which are some of the slimmest laptops the company makes. The new models that have been announced include LG Gram (17Z90R, 16Z90R, and 14Z90R), LG Gram Style (14Z90RS), LG Gram 2-in-1 (16T90R) and LG UltraPC (16U70Q). Read on to know more about them.
1LG Gram 2023: Price, Specs
The new LG Gram 2023 series includes three models, out of which the LG Gram 14 starts at Rs 1,27,000, while the LG Gram 16 and Gram 17 are priced starting at Rs 1,42,990.
LG Gram 2023 line-up is powered with Intel EVO certificated 13th Gen Core Processor and LPDDR5 6000 MHz RAM & Gen.4 NVMe (x2). The series comes with features such as a variable refresh rate, 16:10 WQXGA display, DCI-P3 99% color reproduction, anti-glare IPS display with 400nits brightness, ultra-lightweight construction, long battery life, and strong durability, according to the brand.
The New software edition Intel Unison and LG Sync on Mobile allows transmission along with sharing of calls and text messaging. LG Security Guard, LG Glance by Mirametrix, and face login capabilities have also been incorporated into the devices for enhanced security.
2LG Gram Style: Price, Specs
The LG Gram Style is offered in 14-inch version (model 14Z90RS) and starts at Rs 1,42,990. LG Gram Style model sports a glass design that makes it shine and shift dynamically, moving and changing depending on the light and angle. The laptop has a ‘hidden’ haptic touchpad with soft LED backlighting that illuminates at the user’s touch.
It sports a 16:10, OLED Anti-Glare Low Reflection display with a high refresh rate and features an Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake P-Core CPU and a Gen4 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD). Like all other models in the 2023 Gram lineup, the 14Z90RS support Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI connectivity, and offer atmospheric audio with Dolby Atmos, which is new to LG gram this year.
3LG Gram 2-in-1: Price, Specs
LG Gram 2-in-1 also upgraded in 2023. The new 2-in-1, which comes in 16-inch size (models 16T90R), starts at Rs 2,05,000. It gives users the freedom to switch from laptop to tablet, or vice versa. Along with its 4-way slim bezel design and aluminium frame, the latest ‘convertible’ gram boasts a suite of pre-installed notetaking and drawing applications optimized for use with the LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0).
It is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor, paired with Iris XE graphics, up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of M.2(2280) Dual Gen4 SSD slots. It also has FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic, Intel Wi-Fi 6E, Stereo speaker with Smart amp, mega cooling 4.0 thermal and more.
4LG Ultra PC: Price, Specs
Starting at Rs 1,04,000, the LG Ultra PC offers a large high-resolution display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The anti-glare IPS display provides a comfortable and vibrant viewing experience, free from distracting screen reflections even in brightly lit environments. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, the Ultra PC offers LPDDR4x RAM and dual NVMe slots SSD. It also has stereo speakers and runs on Windows 11 Home.