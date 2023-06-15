LG Gram 2023 series laptops launched in India: Know Price, Specifications

The new LG Gram 2023 series includes three models, out of which the LG Gram 14 starts at Rs 1,27,000, while the LG Gram 16 and Gram 17 are priced starting at Rs 1,42,990.

LG Gram 2023 line-up is powered with Intel EVO certificated 13th Gen Core Processor and LPDDR5 6000 MHz RAM & Gen.4 NVMe (x2). The series comes with features such as a variable refresh rate, 16:10 WQXGA display, DCI-P3 99% color reproduction, anti-glare IPS display with 400nits brightness, ultra-lightweight construction, long battery life, and strong durability, according to the brand.

The New software edition Intel Unison and LG Sync on Mobile allows transmission along with sharing of calls and text messaging. LG Security Guard, LG Glance by Mirametrix, and face login capabilities have also been incorporated into the devices for enhanced security.