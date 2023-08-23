Latest TWS earbuds launched in August

Truly Wireless Stereo earbuds are being launched every now and then and it could be hard to keep track of the new launches. So here’s a list of the latest TWS launches in August to look out for, if you are in the market for a new pair of TWS earbuds:
1Realme Buds Air 5 Pro
Realme has debuted its Buds Air 5 Pro TWS earbuds in India for a price tag of Rs 4,999 and they can be availed in Astral Black and Sunrise Beige colours tarting from August 29th. One can buy these on realme.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart and other offline retail stores also. It’s features include:
- 11mm bass driver + 6mm micro-planar tweeter
- Adaptive ANC up to 50dB
- Bluetooth v5.3, 10m connection range
- IPX5 rated
- AAC, SBC, LDAC Support
- Up to 40 hours playback time, fast charging support
- Touch controls
- Google Fast Pair
- Multi-device connectivity
- Up to 40ms low-latency
- 6 mics (3 on each earbud)
2Realme Buds Air 5
Realme has also launched the Buds Air 5, priced at Rs 3,699 and available in Deep Sea Blue and Arctic White colours. These earbuds will be up for purchase starting August 26th on realme.com, Flipkart, and in offline retail stores. Their features include:
- 12.4mm drivers
- Adaptive ANC up to 50dB
- 6 mics (3 on each earbud)
- 45ms low latency mode
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Up to 38 hours playback time, fast charging support
- Dolby Atmos support (only on select Realme phones)
- Touch controls
- AAC, SBC codecs support
- Google Fast Pair
- Smart Wear Detection
- IPX5 rated
3Wings Flobuds 100
The special launch price of Wings Flobuds 100 is Rs 899 and they are available for purchase on Amazon and the official brand website. They come in three colours: Blue, Black, and White. It includes:
- 13mm high fidelity drivers
- 40ms ultra low-latency mode
- Bluetooth v5.3, AAC codec
- Up to 50 hours of battery backup, 10 hours on single charge
- USB-C charging, battery display on case
4Noise Buds VS106
The buds have launched at a special price of Rs 1,299 in India. They are currently listed on the GoNoise online store and come in three different colour options, namely Cloud White, Jet Black, and Sky Blue. It’s features include:
- 10mm driver
- Bluetooth v5.3
- 40ms ultra low-latency mode
- ENC, Quad-mics
- IPX5 rated
- Up to 50-hour playtime
- USB-C port, LED indicator
5Noise Buds VS102 Neo
The buds are available in five premium colour options – Carbon Black, Olive Green, Ice Blue, Pearl Pink, and Soft Lilac. Noise Buds VS102 Neo earbuds are priced at Rs 999. It’s features include:
- 11mm driver
- Quad-mics, ENC
- Bluetooth v5.3
- IPX5 rated
- Up to 40-hour playback time
- USB-C charging
6Govo GoBuds 445
The GOVO GoBuds 445 True Wireless earbuds is priced at Rs 4,999 and can be purchased from Amazon at an introductory limited-time price of Rs 1,299. This product comes with a one-year warranty and is available in the colour Platinum Black. It’s features include:
- Bluetooth v5.3
- IPX5 rated
- Fast charging support
- Voice assistant
- Touch controls
- Gaming mode with up to 50ms low latency
- Up to 72-hour playtime
- Quad-mics
7Boult Audio W40
The W40 TWS earbuds come in Berry Red, Denim Blue, Khaki Green, and Ivory White colors and cost Rs 899. They’ll be available via Flipkart and the Boult website with the following features:
- 13mm drivers
- Bluetooth v5.3, SBC, AAC codec support
- Touch controls
- Ultra low-latency up to 45ms
- Quad mic with ENC
- Up to 48 hours of total playback time
- Fast Charging support
- Blink and Pair Technology for Quick Pairing
- IPX5 rated for Splash and Sweat Resistance
8Noise Buds Combat Z
The Noise Buds Combat Z are currently available to buy on Flipkart and Noise’ own website at a price point of Rs 999. You can choose from three colours: Shadow Grey, Stealth Black, and Camo Green. It’s features are:
- 10mm drivers
- ENC
- 35ms low-latency mode
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Quad mics
- IPX5 rated
- Up to 50-hour battery life, fast charging support
9BoAt Airdopes 141 ANC
Available at an introductory price of Rs 1,699, the Boat Airdopes 141 ANC comes in Black, White, and Green shades. These TWS earbuds will be available starting August 28th at 12 PM via the Boat Website and Amazon.in. Additionally, as part of the launch promotion, customers will receive a Rs 200 Amazon Pay cashback. It’s features include:
- 10mm drivers
- ANC up to 32dB
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Quad Mics, ENx technology
- 400mAh case battery, 35mAh earbud battery, up to 42 hours playback time
- USB-C charging
- BEAST mode, up to 50ms low latency
- IPX5 rated
10BoAt Airdopes 161 Immortal
The new gaming earbuds from BoAt are available in two colours, namely Black Sabre and White Sabre. The earbuds can be purchased from the company’s official website and Flipkart for an introductory price tag of Rs 1,299. It’s feature set has:
- 13mm dynamic drivers
- Quad Mics
- ENx technology
- RGB lighting
- Up to 40 hours of playtime
- Insta Wake N’ Pair support
- IPX4 rated
- Touch controls
- USB-C fast charging
- 40ms low-latency mode
- 1-year warranty