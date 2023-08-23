Latest TWS earbuds launched in August

The W40 TWS earbuds come in Berry Red, Denim Blue, Khaki Green, and Ivory White colors and cost Rs 899. They’ll be available via Flipkart and the Boult website with the following features:

13mm drivers

Bluetooth v5.3, SBC, AAC codec support

Touch controls

Ultra low-latency up to 45ms

Quad mic with ENC

Up to 48 hours of total playback time

Fast Charging support

Blink and Pair Technology for Quick Pairing

IPX5 rated for Splash and Sweat Resistance

