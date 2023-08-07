13 new TWS earbuds launched in last 10 days

Truly Wireless Stereo earbuds launches are on the rise and a bunch are appearing in the Indian market every day. It may become a little hard for you to keep track of all the launches, so here we are, listing out some of the most recent TWS earbuds launches so you can compare and purchase the one that’s most suitable for you.

PTron Zenbuds Ultima

PTron has unveiled the new Zenbuds Ultima for a price tag of Rs 1,499. It is available for purchase from Amazon India in black and blue hues. It’s features include:

Bluetooth v5.3

Up to 50-hour battery backup via a 500mAh cell

Hybrid ANC up to 35dB, ENC also supported

13mm dynamic driver

IPX5 rated

Transparency mode

40ms low latency

Hearmo HearPods Pro 2

The new Hearmo HearPods Pro 2 is priced at Rs 1,699 and has the following features:

Active Noise Cancellation

10mm dynamic driver

AAC codec support, Bluetooth v5.3

4 MEMS mics

50 – 60ms latency

Hearmo HearPods Air

HearPods Air come in at Rs 1,299. It’s features include:

Environmental Noise Cancellation

ASAP 3C fast charge

13mm drivers

24 hours

Bluetooth v5.3

Hearmo HearPods Mini

HearPods Mini are priced at Rs 799 and its features include:

13mm dynamic driver

2 MEMS mics

14 hours battery life, USB-C charging

Touch controls

Hearmo HearPods Pro

HearPods Pro have a price tag of Rs 1,199. They have support for:

Bluetooth v5.3

13mm dynamic driver

IPX4 rated

Environmental Noise Cancellation

Semi in-ear design

BoAt Airdopes 161 Pro

These earbuds are priced at Rs 1,099. It’s features include:

10mm driver

60ms low latency mode

Bluetooth v5.3

Multi-point connectivity

380mAh battery, up to 50-hour battery life, USB-C charging

Touch controls

IPX5 rated

Dual mics

Promate ProPods

ProPods come in at Rs 2,999 and its features include:

2-year warranty

Active Noise Cancellation, Environmental Noise Cancellation

Up to 25 hours playback time

Bluetooth v5.3

Multi-pairing support

Touch controls

Boult Z60

The Boult Z60 retails for Rs 1,499 and is available in Raven Black, Flamingo Pink, Spring Green, and Powder Blue colours. It can be purchased from Boult’s official website and Amazon India. It’s features include:

50ms low-latency mode

Quad Mics

ENC support

13mm drivers

IPX5 rated

Bluetooth v5.3

Up to 60 hours playtime, supports fast charging

GOVO GoBuds 577

The GOVO GoBuds 577 True Wireless earbuds is priced at Rs 4,599 and can be purchased from Amazon at an introductory limited-time price of just Rs 1,119. This product comes with a one-year warranty and is available in the colour Metallic Night. It’s features include:

13mm drivers

Up to 52 hours of backup

Quad Mics

ENC

Bluetooth v5.3

Gaming Mode

Touch controls

Fast charge support

Noise VS104 Max

Noise VS104 Max have been made available at a launch price of Rs 1,699, in Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Silver Grey colours. The earbuds are now available for purchase on Amazon and Noise’ own website. It’s features include:

13mm drivers

Quad Mics

ENC, ANC up to 25dB

50ms low latency with gaming mode

Bluetooth v5.3

IPX5 rated

Up to 45 hours playtime, InstaCharge support

Wings Flobuds 200

The Wings Flobuds 200 are available at a launch price of Rs 899, on Flipkart, Amazon, and the official website of the brand. It’s features include:

Up to 50 hours playtime

Smart ENC

Gaming mode with up to 40ms low latency

U&i Couple series

The U&i Couple Series TWS Earbuds are available in the market at a price of Rs 2,499. Users can buy it from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India. It’s features include:

Bluetooth v5.0

Instant pairing

450mAh battery, up to 100 hours playtime and fast charge support

Touch controls

Passive noise cancellation

U&i Denim series

The U&i Denim series comes in at Rs 2,999. Users can buy it from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India. It’s features include: