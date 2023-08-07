13 new TWS earbuds launched in last 10 days

Truly Wireless Stereo earbuds launches are on the rise and a bunch are appearing in the Indian market every day. It may become a little hard for you to keep track of all the launches, so here we are, listing out some of the most recent TWS earbuds launches so you can compare and purchase the one that’s most suitable for you.
PTron Zenbuds Ultima
PTron has unveiled the new Zenbuds Ultima for a price tag of Rs 1,499. It is available for purchase from Amazon India in black and blue hues. It’s features include:
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Up to 50-hour battery backup via a 500mAh cell
- Hybrid ANC up to 35dB, ENC also supported
- 13mm dynamic driver
- IPX5 rated
- Transparency mode
- 40ms low latency
Hearmo HearPods Pro 2
The new Hearmo HearPods Pro 2 is priced at Rs 1,699 and has the following features:
- Active Noise Cancellation
- 10mm dynamic driver
- AAC codec support, Bluetooth v5.3
- 4 MEMS mics
- 50 – 60ms latency
Hearmo HearPods Air
HearPods Air come in at Rs 1,299. It’s features include:
- Environmental Noise Cancellation
- ASAP 3C fast charge
- 13mm drivers
- 24 hours
- Bluetooth v5.3
Hearmo HearPods Mini
HearPods Mini are priced at Rs 799 and its features include:
- 13mm dynamic driver
- 2 MEMS mics
- 14 hours battery life, USB-C charging
- Touch controls
Hearmo HearPods Pro
HearPods Pro have a price tag of Rs 1,199. They have support for:
- Bluetooth v5.3
- 13mm dynamic driver
- IPX4 rated
- Environmental Noise Cancellation
- Semi in-ear design
BoAt Airdopes 161 Pro
These earbuds are priced at Rs 1,099. It’s features include:
- 10mm driver
- 60ms low latency mode
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Multi-point connectivity
- 380mAh battery, up to 50-hour battery life, USB-C charging
- Touch controls
- IPX5 rated
- Dual mics
Promate ProPods
ProPods come in at Rs 2,999 and its features include:
- 2-year warranty
- Active Noise Cancellation, Environmental Noise Cancellation
- Up to 25 hours playback time
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Multi-pairing support
- Touch controls
Boult Z60
The Boult Z60 retails for Rs 1,499 and is available in Raven Black, Flamingo Pink, Spring Green, and Powder Blue colours. It can be purchased from Boult’s official website and Amazon India. It’s features include:
- 50ms low-latency mode
- Quad Mics
- ENC support
- 13mm drivers
- IPX5 rated
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Up to 60 hours playtime, supports fast charging
GOVO GoBuds 577
The GOVO GoBuds 577 True Wireless earbuds is priced at Rs 4,599 and can be purchased from Amazon at an introductory limited-time price of just Rs 1,119. This product comes with a one-year warranty and is available in the colour Metallic Night. It’s features include:
- 13mm drivers
- Up to 52 hours of backup
- Quad Mics
- ENC
- Bluetooth v5.3
- Gaming Mode
- Touch controls
- Fast charge support
Noise VS104 Max
Noise VS104 Max have been made available at a launch price of Rs 1,699, in Jet Black, Rose Gold, and Silver Grey colours. The earbuds are now available for purchase on Amazon and Noise’ own website. It’s features include:
- 13mm drivers
- Quad Mics
- ENC, ANC up to 25dB
- 50ms low latency with gaming mode
- Bluetooth v5.3
- IPX5 rated
- Up to 45 hours playtime, InstaCharge support
Wings Flobuds 200
The Wings Flobuds 200 are available at a launch price of Rs 899, on Flipkart, Amazon, and the official website of the brand. It’s features include:
- Up to 50 hours playtime
- Smart ENC
- Gaming mode with up to 40ms low latency
U&i Couple series
The U&i Couple Series TWS Earbuds are available in the market at a price of Rs 2,499. Users can buy it from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India. It’s features include:
- Bluetooth v5.0
- Instant pairing
- 450mAh battery, up to 100 hours playtime and fast charge support
- Touch controls
- Passive noise cancellation
U&i Denim series
The U&i Denim series comes in at Rs 2,999. Users can buy it from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India. It’s features include:
- Bluetooth v5.1
- ENC
- LED display
- 300mAh battery, up to 40 hour playtime
- Touch controls