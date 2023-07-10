Best deals on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023

Amazon is back with its annual Prime Day Sale which is set to take place from July 15 till July 16. The seventh edition of Prime Day will bring offers, savings, new launches, and much more across various categories of products. Amazon has already detailed some of the deals ahead of the Prime Day sale 2023 and here we are with the top ones so you don’t miss out on the top offers.
1Smartphones
During the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023, smartphones are set to get up to a 40% discount with a bunch of new launches taking place, such as the iQOO Neo 7 Pro, Galaxy M34 5G, OnePlus Nord 3 5G and more. Some other smartphones which are slated to receive discounts include the OnePlus 11 5G, iQOO 11, iQOO Z7s, Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Galaxy M33 5G and many more.
2Home Appliances
Next is the Home Appliances category where buyers can expect up to 65% off. There will be Prime Day launches from Samsung, LG, Haier, OnePlus, Sony and more brands. One of the top deals is the TCL 65-inch Bezel-less 4K Smart TV that has an MRP of 1,24,990 but is being sold for Rs 49,990. Other products with discounts will include LG 8kg 5-star Washing Machine, LG 1.5 ton AC, Hisense and Samsung’s smart TVs amongst others.
3Laptops
Laptops will also be seeing discounts up to a whopping 40%. There will be new launches from a bunch of companies and there will be offers on notebooks such as the Apple MacBook Air 2020 which will sell for around Rs 81,990, HP 15s, Acer Swift 3, Asus Vivobook Pro 15, Lenovo Thinkbooks and many more. Those who are looking to buy a gaming laptop during the Prime Day Sale 2023 are also in for a treat, as laptops from Dell, Asus, Acer and Lenovo will be available at highly discounted prices.
4Smartwatches
Smartwatches will witness discounts up to 80%. There will not only be new launches, but also big discounts on watches from BoAt, Noise, Hammer, Fire-boltt and Samsung.
5Amazon Echo devices
Amazon’s own Echo devices will be available at huge discounts, such as the Echo Dot 4th Gen that will be selling for Rs 2,399 and will be bundled alongside a 9W LED smart bulb. Other devices on offer would include the Fire TV stick, Kindle Paperwhite, 32-inch Redmi TV powered by Fire TV OS and more.
6Other Electronics
Some other electronic devices that didn’t make it to the list above but will still be available with big discounts, include speakers, cameras, storage devices, TWS earbuds, tablets and even smartphone accessories such as cases and covers.
Keep tabs on our story to stay updated with the list of deals available on Prime Day Sale 2023 as we will be updating it soon with more details.