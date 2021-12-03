Best budget TWS earbuds

Priced at Rs 1,299 and available on Flipkart, the GearPods stand in Boult Audio’s AirBass line of TWS earbuds. The TWS earbuds feature a battery life of 32 hours in total. In addition, it is offering a whopping 8 hours of runtime on a single charge. The company says that its super-fast charging circuit will ensure that you get a continuous 100 minutes of battery life with just a 10-minute charge via USB-C.

The TWS earbuds come with a set of micro-woofers for distortion-free deep bass. They also have extra-sensitive in-built microphones. The Boult Audio AirBass GearPods are also designed for a perfect fit. Built using the finest ABS materials and softest silicone tips, the GearPods are designed with a unique shape that fits snug into the ear canal to isolate ambient noise while ensuring the best of comfort.

And ensured with IPX5 certification, your buds are well-protected from water and dust, preventing damage and prolonging their life. Lastly, featuring touch controls on both buds, you can easily control your music tracks, voice calls or voice assistants with just the touch of your finger.