Best budget TWS earbuds

With the future being wireless, TWS earbuds have been available across every price segment so that everyone can get an experience of how wireless audio sounds. In fact, the TWS earbuds market in India recorded a 55% growth in Q3 of 2021 when compared with its performance in Q3 of 2020.
The 8 million mark achieved in Q3 2021 is the highest ever in the country since the advent of TWS shipments. So here’s a list of top budget TWS earbuds under Rs 2,000 in India that offer a great experience for their price and also include a bunch of features such as touch controls, long battery life, low latency mode, etc.
1Boult Audio AirBass GearPods
Priced at Rs 1,299 and available on Flipkart, the GearPods stand in Boult Audio’s AirBass line of TWS earbuds. The TWS earbuds feature a battery life of 32 hours in total. In addition, it is offering a whopping 8 hours of runtime on a single charge. The company says that its super-fast charging circuit will ensure that you get a continuous 100 minutes of battery life with just a 10-minute charge via USB-C.
The TWS earbuds come with a set of micro-woofers for distortion-free deep bass. They also have extra-sensitive in-built microphones. The Boult Audio AirBass GearPods are also designed for a perfect fit. Built using the finest ABS materials and softest silicone tips, the GearPods are designed with a unique shape that fits snug into the ear canal to isolate ambient noise while ensuring the best of comfort.
And ensured with IPX5 certification, your buds are well-protected from water and dust, preventing damage and prolonging their life. Lastly, featuring touch controls on both buds, you can easily control your music tracks, voice calls or voice assistants with just the touch of your finger.
2PTron Bassbuds Jade
These earbuds are priced at Rs 1499 and are available on Amazon. These gaming earbuds come in a sleek, portable design. It offers 40-hours playtime with its 300mAh charging case and ultra-low latency of 60ms for an unbeatable gaming experience.
The company claims it is perfect for multiplayer gaming. Bassbuds Jade is expected to work efficiently to pick up the right voice and deliver high-definition clarity through its dual HD mic. Weighing just about 4gm, the ultra-lightweight Bassbuds Jade is an ideal gamer companion. The buds also have touch controls to easily control play/pause functions.
3Dizo Buds Z TWS earbuds
The DIZO Buds Z TWS earphones are priced at Rs 1,999 in India. The audio quality of the Dizo Buds Z relies on 10mm dynamic drivers and gets touch gesture controls. One can double-tap to play or pause the song or triple tap to go to the next track. They are IPX4-rated for splash resistance. It also has support for ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for calls that sports an 88ms low latency mode for gamers.
The buds with a 43mAh battery each are rated to last around 4.5 hours on a full charge. They connect via Bluetooth 5.0 and are also compatible with the realme Link app. The charging case has a 380mAh battery and charge via USB Type-C port. The case provides a battery life of up to 16 hours.
4Lava Probuds 2
Priced at Rs 1,699, the Lava Probuds 2 are available both on Amazon and Flipkart. Lava Probuds 2 stands out with its 14 mm dynamic drivers which deliver powerful sound along with thumping bass. The ear buds come with Bluetooth v5.0 that ensures seamless connectivity.
In terms of battery, the Probuds 2 delivers up to 23 Hours of Audio Bliss. It comes with a long battery backup of 5 hours in the buds and can be extended up to 23 hours with its 370 mAh charging case. There is also an IPX5 certification which makes the buds sweat and splash resistant. Their IPX5 water- and sweat-resistant rating makes them durable and ideal for heavy workout sessions.
They are compatible with touch as well as voice assistants, These earphones let you effortlessly access calls as well as music.
Lava Probuds 2 TWS earbuds come with an instant ‘Wake and Pair Technology’. When you open the carrying case, these earphones power on and instantly connect to your paired device for convenient usage. Users can access voice assistant function by tapping twice on the right earbud.
5Noise Buds VS102
Priced at Rs 1,299 and available on Flipkart, the Noise Buds VS102 have an 11mm driver and are enabled with the IPX5 water resistance rating. Music adjustments, volume changes, and call controls are all accessible with the TWS Buds VS102’s full Touch Control function. Additionally, Bluetooth 5.1 enables seamless sync with smartphones, along with featuring voice-assistance capabilities.
Google Assistant and Siri are also featured as options to connect the Buds VS102 with Android and iOS devices. The Buds VS102 provides an extended playtime of 14 hours on a single charge and up to 3.5 hours of continuous use. The device can be recharged through its Type C USB charging port.
6Realme Buds Q2 Neo
The Realme Buds Q2 Neo are priced at Rs 1,599 and are available on Realme.com, Flipkart, and select local stores. These TWS earbuds feature 10mm, dynamic drivers with polymer composite diaphragm and new Bass Boost+ enhancement technology. Realme Buds Q2 also features a gaming mode. This mode brings down the latency to 88ms for a lag-free experience and seamless audio-video sync. In addition, the charging case comes with LED indicators to let the user know when the battery is about to die.
Speaking about battery, the Realme Buds Q2 offer 20 hours of playback with the charging case. In addition, each earbud is claimed to offer 5 hours of playback time. Per the company claims, a 10-minute charge offers 120 minutes of playback. In addition, the earbuds support environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls, so the background noise lowers down for an enhanced calling experience.
7BoAt Airdopes 131
These boAt TWS earbuds are available for a price of Rs 1,299 and sport 13mm BoAt Signature sound drivers. They have a runtime of 3 hours per charge plus 12 hours of usage with the case. These can be charged using the USB Type-C port.
They connect with devices using Bluetooth 5.0 and also have multi-function buttons to access voice assistant and use other controls. There’s Instant Wake ‘N’ Pair Technology as well which connects the earbuds to the device as soon as the case is opened.
8Soundcore R100
The Soundcore R100 comes with 18 months warranty is available on Flipkart for Rs 1,999. The R100 wireless earbuds (TWS) comes with the latest Hall-sensor Technology. The Hall-sensor technology ensures seamless connectivity within 3 seconds of opening the case. It also maximizes battery life, and supports extended battery run-time.
The TWS earbuds features 10mm dynamic drivers. Its Bass Up technology analyses low frequencies in real-time and instantly intensifies them. It is equipped with 2 microphones for a superior calling experience.
The product is designed compact and ultra-lightweight in a glossy finish. For connectivity, it is powered by the latest Bluetooth 5.0 for instant pairing. The TWS can also be operated individually.
The carrying case offers up to 3 times the charge with up to 25 hours of total audio. The earbuds offer a nonstop playback of up to 6 hours, claims the company. Soundcore R100 is also IPX5 high level water resistant. It is manufactured using silicone that provides superior comfort. The capacitive controls on each earbud help the user to control the functions.
9Micromax AirFunk 1
These AirFunk 1 TWS earbuds from Micromax are available in five colours – Black, White, Blue, and Purple & Yellow at Rs 1299 on Flipkart and Micromax’ own website.
Micromax AirFunk 1 comes with a unique Voice Change Function that lets you switch your voice from female to male (and vice versa) during a call. The 3D Surround Sound Stereo mode with Right-Left channel split gives you an enhanced experience as per the company. It has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.
The AirFunk 1 has 5 hours playtime, 15 hours with a charging case and a Type-C charging interface. An IP44 rated build makes the earphones water and dust resistant. They have Smart Touch controls that include a host of functions, along with Google Assistant and Siri voice command support. AirFunk 1 supports both mono and stereo usage, which means you can use only one earphone, while the other charges.
10Truke BTG 1, BTG 2
The Truke BTG1 is available on Flipkart and BTG 2 will is available on Amazon at a price of Rs 1999. These gaming earbuds have same specifications but have a totally different design.
Both Truke BTG 1 and BTG 2 TWS are packed with high-performance gaming-core chipsets with enhanced sound quality. These TWS feature a 32-bit RISC architecture and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) that eliminates echo, wind, and noise.
They are supported by Bluetooth 5.1 with Dual Audio Decoding that offers up to 8 dbm transmitting power. The gaming buds also have superior audio with 24-bit Hi-Res DAC with Signal to Noise Ratio >=101dB. There is also an ADC that supports all sampling rates between 8 KHz-48 KHz. The TWS also extend a stereo surround sound with customized special tuning effects.
The music mode has a Hi-Fi audio quality feature and a cinematic sound experience with 13mm 32Ω Titanium Drivers. The TWS also come with a DUAL-MIC Noise Cancellation offering a Clear Voice communication with advanced DSP that reduces background noise.