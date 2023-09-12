Apple iPhone 15 Series Event: Top 5 Major Announcements

The camera systems of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have reached new heights, boasting an impressive equivalent of seven professional lenses, all made possible by the potent A17 Pro chip. These devices harness the potential of computational photography to offer users exceptional capabilities. The exclusive 48MP Main camera, tailored for the Pro lineup, introduces a versatile 24MP super-high-resolution default setting. This enables users to switch between three focal lengths: 24 mm, 28 mm, and 35 mm, with the option to select one as the new default setting.

The iPhone 15 Pro features an expansive 3x Telephoto camera, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers a 5x zoom at 120 mm.