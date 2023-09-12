HomeGalleryApple iPhone 15 Series Event: Top 5 Major Announcements

Apple iPhone 15 Series Event: Top 5 Major Announcements

By Sandeep Budki
Apple iPhone 15 Series Event

Apple’s much-anticipated iPhone 15 event has concluded, bringing forth not only the anticipated iPhone 15 but a slew of other significant reveals. Explore Apple’s top five major announcements showcased during its Wonderlust event.

1
USB-C and Dynamic Island: iPhone 15 Lineup

iPhone 15 features

Apple pulled back the curtain on the heavily speculated iPhone 15 lineup, marking a pivotal moment with the introduction of USB-C for the first time. Additionally, these new devices incorporate the Dynamic Island feature, previously exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models.

2
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max: Enhanced Features

iPhone-15-pro-action-button

For the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, Apple goes the extra mile with a USB-C port, an innovative customizable Action Button replacing the traditional mute toggle, and a sleeker design featuring thinner bezels and lightweight titanium construction.

3
Upcoming Software Updates

iOS 17

Apple divulged its release schedule for the next wave of software updates, encompassing 17, 10, and 17, set to debut on September 18th. Meanwhile, macOS Sonoma is slated for September 26th, promising exciting enhancements for Apple device users.

4
Expanded Emergency SOS 

Ultra Wideband chip

Apple extends the capabilities of Emergency SOS via satellite, collaborating with AAA to offer roadside assistance through text messages. Initially free for the first two years with the iPhone 15, this service provides support for flat tires, vehicle issues, and more. 

5
Camera Game

iPhone 15 pro and iPhone 15 Pro max

The camera systems of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max have reached new heights, boasting an impressive equivalent of seven professional lenses, all made possible by the potent A17 Pro chip. These devices harness the potential of computational photography to offer users exceptional capabilities. The exclusive 48MP Main camera, tailored for the Pro lineup, introduces a versatile 24MP super-high-resolution default setting. This enables users to switch between three focal lengths: 24 mm, 28 mm, and 35 mm, with the option to select one as the new default setting. 

The iPhone 15 Pro features an expansive 3x Telephoto camera, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max offers a 5x zoom at 120 mm. 

Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15
  • ChipsetApple A16 Bionic
  • RAM (GB)N/A
  • Storage128, 256, 512
  • Display6.1-inch, 2556 x 1179 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera48MP + 12MP
  • Battery20 hours video playback, 80 hours audio playback
  • Operating SystemiOS 17

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Apple iPhone 15 Plus
  • ChipsetApple A16 Bionic
  • RAM (GB)N/A
  • Storage128, 256, 512
  • Display6.7-inch, 2796 x 1290 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera48MP + 12MP
  • Battery26 hours video playback, 100 hours audio playback
  • Operating SystemiOS 17

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • ChipsetApple A17 Bionic
  • RAM (GB)N/A
  • Storage128, 256, 512, 1TB
  • Display6.1-inch, 2556 x 1179 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera48MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Battery23 hours video playback, 75 hours audio playback
  • Operating SystemiOS 17

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • ChipsetApple A17 Bionic
  • RAM (GB)N/A
  • Storage128, 256, 512, 1TB
  • Display6.70-inch, 2796 x 1290 pixels
  • Front Camera12MP
  • Primary Camera48MP + 12MP + 12MP
  • Battery29 hours video playback, 95 hours audio playback
  • Operating SystemiOS 17

