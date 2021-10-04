Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021: Offers, discounts

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 went live yesterday with a bunch of offers, discounts and new launches on the e-commerce platform. The annual sale brings some jaw dropping deals for the consumers and here are a few handpicked ones for you so you can make the best out of the sale, this festive season:
1iPad Air 2020
The iPad is a useful device for every kind of workflow including heavy tasks, note taking, gaming and more. The 2020 model of the iPad Air is now available for its lowest price yet, since its launch in India. The 64GB Wi-Fi only model is now selling for Rs 43,900 on Amazon, down from its MRP of Rs 54,900. The iPad has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset.
2Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Launched with a price tag of Rs 55,999, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is one of the most versatile smartphones available out there with its lowest price tag of just Rs 36,990. This is one of the best deals available on the e-commerce platform at the moment. Even during our review of the smartphone, it really impressed us with its display, cameras and performance as well. You can further get a discount of up to Rs 15,000 with an eligible exchange.
3iQOO Z3 5G
The base model of the iQOO Z3 5G with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage was launched at Rs 19,990. The smartphone is now available for Rs 17,990 for this model during the Great Indian Festival 2021. When we reviewed the smartphone, we liked how the device performed under heavy load along with a long lasting battery backup. If you are looking for an all rounder smartphone, the iQOO Z3 5G is worth considering.
4Mi 11X 5G
The Mi 11X 5G was launched in India with a starting price tag of Rs 29,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model. The very same variant is now available with a discount of Rs 3,000 and a price tag of Rs 26,999. The 8GB + 128GB model is being sold for Rs 28,999, down from Rs 31,999. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and gets a 120Hz AMOLED display.
5OnePlus 9 5G
Down to Rs 46,999 with a launch price of Rs 49,999, the OnePlus 9 5G is worth considering if you are looking for a flagship. The smartphone has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in the base variant. It gets the Snapdragon 888 SoC along with a 120Hz AMOLED display and Hasselblad tuned camera setup at the rear.
6Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 came with an MRP of Rs 55,890 and is available for a price tag of Rs 35,490 during the Amazon sale. The laptop is ideal for students who need it for every day use. It is powered by the Intel Core 10th Gen processor along with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You get a 15.6” HD anti-glare display with narrow bezels. The laptop is upgradable to Windows 11 as well once it becomes available. For wireless connectivity, you get Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0.
7Asus VivoBook 14 (2020)
The 2020 model of the VivoBook 14 by Asus is coming with a price tag of Rs 46,990. This one is also ideal for students and those looking for a laptop for everyday normal use. It is powered by the Intel Core 10th Gen i5-1035G1 processor. The laptop has a 14-inch FHD display, 8GB RAM, 256GB of SSD storage + 32GB of optane memory. Moreover, you also get a free Dell MS116 optical mouse with the purchase of this laptop.
8Amazon Devices
Amazon’s own devices including Echo Dot 3rd Gen, Fire TV Stick, Kindle E-Readers, and Echo Smart Speakers are all on discount. The discounted prices of these are as follows:
- Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen: Rs 2,199 (MRP Rs 4,999)
- Fire TV Cube: Rs 8,999 (MRP Rs 12,999)
- Kindle 10th Gen: Rs 6,299 (MRP Rs 7,999)
- Kindle Oasis 10th Gen: Rs 17,999 (MRP Rs 21,999)
- Echo Show 5: Rs 3,999 (MRP Rs 8,999)
- Amazon Echo Studio: Rs 17,999 (MRP Rs 22,999)
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen Smart Bulb Bundle: Rs 1,999 (MRP Rs 6,598)
9AirPods Pro
The Apple AirPods Pro were launched with a price tag of Rs 24,990. These are now available at their lowest price of just Rs 17,990. So if you are an Apple user, this might be the most appropriate time to go and buy the AirPods Pro. Further, the AirPods Pro feature Adaptive EQ feature which automatically tunes the low- and mid-frequencies of the music to the shape of an individual’s ear.
10Apple Watch SE
The Apple Watch SE is Apple’s cheapest smartwatch for iPhone users. This smartwatch is now available at even more affordable price at Rs 25,900 for the 40mm GPS model. The watch has an MRP price of Rs 29,900. It comes in a bunch of colour options and one can further get a discount of up to Rs 2,000 using an HDFC bank card for payment.
11Infinity (JBL) Glide 120 Neckband Earphones
With an MRP of Rs 2,999, these neckband earphones are available at just Rs 899 on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2021. These earphones have an integrated mic and dual EQ system. You get IPX5 water resistance along with magnetic earbuds and Bluetooth 5.0. Moreover, they are also Voice Assist Capable so you can do hands-free operations just by using your voice.
12Redmi 4K Ultra HD 50-inch Smart LED Android TV
With an MRP of Rs 44,990 and effective price of Rs 30,001 using the coupon, the Redmi 4K Ultra HD 50-inch Smart LED Android TV makes for an amazing deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. The TV comes with Android 10 OS and has the latest version of Patchwall. There’s 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, and HDMI eARC support as well. For audio, there’s a pair of 30W speakers.
13LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
With a big discount, the LG 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV is available at a price point of Rs 1,14,999. The TV has an MRP of Rs 2,09,990. Moreover, the HDFC Card discount of up to Rs 7,500 makes this deal even more hard to resist. The TV sports the α7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K for an even more enhanced viewing experience. The display also has a 1ms response time. You can access a bunch of OTT apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and more.
14Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV
Sony’s 2021 model of the 55-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV is coming with a price tag of Rs 77,990. The TV has an MRP of Rs 1,09,900. One can save an additional Rs 2,500 using the coupon and up to Rs 10,860 while exchanging an old television. This Sony TV has the latest version of Google TV along with Sony’s X1 4K HDR processor. Moreover, one also gets Dolby Atmos & Vision, 5Ghz Wi-Fi, 20W X-Balanced speakers and more. The TV also has Alexa built-in for hands-free operations.